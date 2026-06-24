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Analysis-Apple-Intel chip deal makes strategic sense but production is years away - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Analysis-Apple-Intel chip deal makes strategic sense but production is years away

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Analysis-Apple-Intel chip deal makes strategic sense but production is years away

By Zaheer Kachwala and Anhata Rooprai

Apple's Strategic Shift to Intel for Chip Production

June 24 (Reuters) - Apple turning to Intel for chips, as Washington announced last week, has the neat logic of necessity meeting ambition. But it is not that simple, as analysts say any advanced Intel chip will take two to three years to make and even longer to translate into gains due to the long and exacting production process.

A deal - which neither company has formally announced - would pair Intel's effort to rebuild its credibility as a contract chipmaker with Apple's search for more manufacturing capacity, as its supplier TSMC struggles to meet surging AI chip demand from the likes of Nvidia.

Supply constraints at the contract manufacturer have held back iPhone sales, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in April.

Strategic Calculations and Industry Implications

Baked into this deal is a strategic calculation. Intel has emerged as a key pillar in the U.S. plan to rebuild domestic chipmaking through tariffs and incentives, thanks to its 10% stake in the company and a $5 billion investment from Nvidia at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Production Timeline and Risks

"The absolute best possible case would be 2-3 years before the first chips flowed off the line. It takes 2 years to design an SoC (system on chip) of this complexity, and a further 4 months through production cycle time to volume ramp up," said Malcolm Penn, CEO of chip research firm Future Horizons.

This assessment assumes Intel's technology is fully worked out and its design tools are reliable enough for Apple to depend on, Penn said. "With no track record, that's a huge leap of faith and commercial and financial risk," said Penn, who termed the deal "a shotgun wedding".

First Tesla, Now Apple: Intel's Growing Clientele

FIRST TESLA, NOW APPLE

After missing out on the early stages of the AI boom, Intel has begun to show tentative progress, landing Tesla as a customer in April and positioning itself for a more consequential partnership with Apple.

Manufacturing Process Choices

Analysts are divided on which Intel manufacturing process Apple will choose.

Advanced vs. Reliable Nodes

Some see it following Tesla onto Intel's next-generation 14A, a process years away from volume production but built on the world's most advanced chipmaking tools.

Others expect Apple to sacrifice cutting-edge gains for reliability, favoring 18A-P, a refined version of Intel's most advanced process that began initial production this month - or an older, reliable node like Intel 3.

"Apple would probably want to use Intel's 14A process technology... and that's expected to be available in 2028 or 2029 so it's still going to be a while," said Bob O'Donnell, an analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

"However, if it proves to be true, it's an extremely important development for Intel's foundry business and US-based semiconductor manufacturing in general."

Production Timeline Estimates

Daniel Newman, CEO of tech research firm Futurum Group, said volume production of Apple-designed chips was unlikely until late 2027 or early 2028, with the initial work focused on less critical components used in MacBook Air or some iPad Pro models.

Intel's Historical Challenges and Future Expectations

INTEL HAS FACED POOR CHIP YIELDS

Apple may even hedge, testing Intel with lower-end products before committing its most critical chips, analysts said.

Intel, which has historically faced issues with the timeline and quality of its chips, will have to meet Apple's high expectations for yield, a standard that the world's largest consumer electronics company has come to expect from TSMC. Yield is the percentage of chips on a silicon wafer that work correctly when manufacturing is done.

Market and Investor Sentiment

"Investors are pricing in perfect execution by Intel, which is a company that hasn't delivered for about 20 years. Granted, it looks like Intel has made strides with its latest manufacturing process, but I think we should all at least modestly discount a perfect outcome," said Paul Meeks, head of tech research at Freedom Capital Markets.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala and Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • The Apple‑Intel deal aligns Apple’s need for expanded chip capacity with Intel’s foundry ambitions amid U.S. semiconductor policy support (investing.com).
  • Intel’s 18A‑P node is in risk (initial) production as of June 16, 2026, offering modest performance gains, but mass volume production won’t come until later (marketscreener.com).
  • Intel’s more advanced 14A node—offering significantly better performance‑per‑watt and efficiency—is expected to begin production in 2027 with volume ramp in 2028–2029, meaning Apple’s chips from Intel would likely not appear before 2027–2028 (tomshardware.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Apple considering a chip manufacturing deal with Intel?
Apple seeks more manufacturing capacity as TSMC faces AI chip demand, and Intel aims to rebuild its credibility as a foundry.
When could Intel start producing chips for Apple?
Analysts estimate it will take at least 2-3 years to make advanced Intel chips, with volume production possible by 2027-2028.
What are the main risks in an Apple-Intel chip deal?
Intel must improve yield and reliability to meet Apple's standards, a challenge given its past issues with chip quality and timelines.
Which Intel manufacturing processes might Apple use?
Apple may choose between the advanced but not yet ready 14A process or more reliable nodes like 18A-P or Intel 3 for initial volumes.
How could this deal impact US chipmaking?
The deal supports US efforts to strengthen domestic chip production, aided by tariffs and government incentives.

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