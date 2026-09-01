GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK mortgage approvals fall to lowest since January 2024, Bank of England data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK mortgage approvals fall to lowest since January 2024, Bank of England data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Mortgage Approvals Hit Lowest Level Since January 2024, BOE Data Shows

Latest Bank of England Mortgage and Lending Data

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British mortgage lenders approved 56,053 mortgages for house purchase in July, the fewest since January 2024, and below both June's 58,215 and the 59,500 median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Mortgage Approval Trends

Comparison with Previous Months

British mortgage lenders approved 56,053 mortgages for house purchase in July, the fewest since January 2024, and below both June's 58,215 and the 59,500 median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Bank of England's Role

Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer Lending Insights

Unsecured Lending Growth

Net unsecured lending to consumers rose by £2.006 billion ($2.71 billion) on the month, above economists' forecast of a £1.8 billion increase and the biggest rise since November 2025.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7390 pounds)

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • July’s mortgage approvals dropped to the lowest monthly level since January 2024, undershooting both prior month and economist expectations (approved 56,053 vs 58,215 in June and a 59,500 forecast) (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Net unsecured consumer lending surged by £2.006 billion in July, outperforming the £1.8 billion forecast and marking the biggest single‑month rise since November 2025 (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • The downturn in mortgage approvals reflects tighter affordability and elevated uncertainty, while the surge in unsecured borrowing signals consumers relying more on non‑mortgage credit amid financial strain (moneyweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many UK mortgages were approved in July 2024?
There were 56,053 mortgages approved for house purchase in the UK in July 2024.
How does July's mortgage approval figure compare to previous months?
July's mortgage approvals were the lowest since January 2024, dropping from 58,215 in June.
What happened with UK consumer lending in July 2024?
Net unsecured lending to consumers rose by £2.006 billion, the highest monthly increase since November 2025.
Which authority reported the July 2024 UK mortgage figures?
The data was reported by the Bank of England.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swiss minister voices disappointment over parliamentary step to soften UBS rules

Swiss minister voices disappointment over parliamentary step to soften UBS rules

Image for Russian air attacks kill 12 in Kyiv region, on sixth day of strikes

Russian air attacks kill 12 in Kyiv region, on sixth day of strikes

Image for Oil rises as renewed US-Iran strikes stoke supply fears

Oil rises as renewed US-Iran strikes stoke supply fears

Image for Dollar gains on rate hike expectations, yen retreats past 160

Dollar gains on rate hike expectations, yen retreats past 160

Image for LSEG plans tokenised UK shares, partners with Kraken-owner Payward

LSEG plans tokenised UK shares, partners with Kraken-owner Payward

Image for Russia slams Japanese drills with US and Australia, says US Typhon missile systems pose threat

Russia slams Japanese drills with US and Australia, says US Typhon missile systems pose threat

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Shein makes lacklustre Hong Kong debut as investors fret about growth and regulatory risks
Shein makes lacklustre Hong Kong debut as investors fret about growth and regulatory risks
Image for UK manufacturing PMI slips to five-month low but hiring strengthens
UK manufacturing PMI slips to five-month low but hiring strengthens
Image for Germany to blame Moscow for airport drone incident on Tuesday, Bild reports
Germany to blame Moscow for airport drone incident on Tuesday, Bild reports
Image for Euro zone factory growth at more than four-year high in August, PMI shows
Euro zone factory growth at more than four-year high in August, PMI shows
Image for German manufacturing growth accelerates in August as orders surge, PMI shows
German manufacturing growth accelerates in August as orders surge, PMI shows
Image for French manufacturing expands less than initially forecast in August, final PMI shows
French manufacturing expands less than initially forecast in August, final PMI shows
Image for Britain's Gamma Communications agrees to $1.5 billion takeover by Epiris
Britain's Gamma Communications agrees to $1.5 billion takeover by Epiris
Image for UK's Bunzl forecasts modest profit growth, improves margin outlook
UK's Bunzl forecasts modest profit growth, improves margin outlook
Image for Swedish government says VAT cut gave lower food prices ahead of election
Swedish government says VAT cut gave lower food prices ahead of election
Image for Tesla's European registrations mixed in August, with strong France, Denmark supporting growth
Tesla's European registrations mixed in August, with strong France, Denmark supporting growth
Image for Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key threshold
Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key threshold
Image for Russia hits port export facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, Kyiv says
Russia hits port export facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, Kyiv says
View All Finance Posts