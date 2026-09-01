UK Mortgage Approvals Hit Lowest Level Since January 2024, BOE Data Shows
Latest Bank of England Mortgage and Lending Data
LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British mortgage lenders approved 56,053 mortgages for house purchase in July, the fewest since January 2024, and below both June's 58,215 and the 59,500 median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.
Mortgage Approval Trends
Comparison with Previous Months
British mortgage lenders approved 56,053 mortgages for house purchase in July, the fewest since January 2024, and below both June's 58,215 and the 59,500 median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
Bank of England's Role
Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.
Consumer Lending Insights
Unsecured Lending Growth
Net unsecured lending to consumers rose by £2.006 billion ($2.71 billion) on the month, above economists' forecast of a £1.8 billion increase and the biggest rise since November 2025.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.7390 pounds)
Reporting Details
(Reporting by Suban Abdulla)