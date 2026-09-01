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Spain's PLD Space adds $125 million to its latest funding round - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain's PLD Space adds $125 million to its latest funding round

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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PLD Space Secures $125 Million in Equity, Expands MIURA 5 Launcher Plans

PLD Space Funding and Expansion Overview

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Aerospace engineering firm PLD Space said on Tuesday it had extended its equity funding round by €108 million ($125 million), bringing the round's total to €288 million.

The company's cumulative funding stands at €488 million, as it seeks to boost its capacity to launch rockets into space.

Details of the Equity Funding Round

Purpose of the New Capital

• The new capital will support the industrialisation and commercialisation of the MIURA 5 launcher, the Spanish company said, including expanded manufacturing and testing capacity, new launch infrastructure, and preparations for commercial operations.

Series C Round and Lead Investors

• It said the additional funding for its series C round — a mechanism often used by startups to expand into new markets, develop products or prepare for a stock market listing — is led by Mitsubishi Electric.

Previous Funding and Investor Participation

Earlier Equity Funding

• Previously in March, PLD Space closed a €180 million equity funding round, which also included Mitsubishi Electric.

Current and New Investors

• Spain's partly state-owned investment company COFIDES is participating again, the firm said, as well as new investors Endeavor Catalyst and the Spain Oman Private Equity Fund, managed by MCH Private Equity.

Milestones and Achievements

• In 2023, PLD Space launched Europe's first fully private rocket.

Financial Information

($1 = 0.8626 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The €108 million extension brings the Series C round to €288 million, and total funding to €488 million since founding in 2011. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Funding led by Mitsubishi Electric alongside existing investor COFIDES and new backers Endeavor Catalyst and Spain Oman Private Equity Fund. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Capital will be used to industrialize and commercialize the MIURA 5 orbital launcher—including expanded manufacturing, testing, launch infrastructure, and ramp-up toward commercial operations. (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much new funding did PLD Space raise?
PLD Space raised an additional €108 million ($125 million) in its latest equity funding round.
What is the total funding for PLD Space after this round?
After the latest round, PLD Space's cumulative funding stands at €488 million.
What will the new capital be used for?
The new capital will support the industrialisation and commercialisation of the MIURA 5 launcher, including manufacturing, testing, and new launch infrastructure.
Who led the latest funding round for PLD Space?
Mitsubishi Electric led the latest funding round, with participation from COFIDES, Endeavor Catalyst, and the Spain Oman Private Equity Fund.
What milestone did PLD Space achieve in 2023?
In 2023, PLD Space launched Europe’s first fully private rocket.

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