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Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy weight-loss pill in Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy weight-loss pill in Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Novo Nordisk Launches Oral Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill in Germany Amidst Competition

Overview of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pill Launch

Introduction and Market Context

COPENHAGEN, Sep 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk has launched its Wegovy pill in Germany, a spokesperson for the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday, with investors keenly focused on the oral weight-loss treatment in light of intensifying competition with U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

Novo was first to bring a highly effective GLP-1 weight-loss injection, Wegovy, to the U.S. market, but is under pressure to regain ground lost to Lilly's Zepbound in a business that analysts expect will be worth more than $100 billion a year by 2030.

Key Launch Details

Market Significance and Rollout

• Germany, a key European launch market for innovative medicines and the biggest pharmaceutical market in the European Union, is the first country in the 27-member bloc where Novo has launched the Wegovy pill.

• The pill was launched earlier this year in the U.S., Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

Pricing and Dosage Information

• The prices for the Wegovy pill will vary depending on the dosage and will be comparable to those of the Wegovy pen, for which pharmacy retail prices currently range between €170 to €280, a Novo spokesperson told Reuters.

Competitive Landscape

Eli Lilly's Response and Market Position

• Lilly's weight-loss pill Foundayo launched in the UK in late August and is currently under regulatory review in more than 40 markets, with the company expecting a rollout across all major markets in 2027.

Product Composition and Regulatory Approvals

• Novo's Wegovy pill contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient used in its blockbuster injectable drugs Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for diabetes.

• Novo's pill in May won a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency, followed by a nod from the European Commission in July, clearing it for use across the EU.

Market Share and Future Outlook

Current Market Share

• Novo's Doustdar said when Novo reported second-quarter earnings in August that the company estimated the Wegovy pill had captured 90% of the oral obesity market, despite competition from Lilly's product.

• Lilly's Foundayo has been gaining momentum in the U.S. since its approval and launch in April, but still lags the Wegovy pill.

Future Projections

GLP-1 Use and Upcoming Events

• Pills could comprise more than a third of GLP-1 use by 2030, Novo said in January.

• The company is due to hold its capital markets day on September 21.

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss, Bhanvi Satija and Louise Rasmussen, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany becomes the first EU country to receive Wegovy pill following EMA and EC approvals, boosting Novo’s European expansion plans.
  • Analysts estimate the obesity drug market could exceed $100 billion by 2030, with oral GLP‑1s like Wegovy and Foundayo capturing growing share (goldmansachs.com).
  • Eli Lilly’s Foundayo is also gaining traction—recently launched in the UK via private prescription—intensifying competition as both companies vie for leadership in oral weight‑loss treatments (economictimes.indiatimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Wegovy pill launched by Novo Nordisk in Germany?
Wegovy is an oral weight-loss pill containing semaglutide, launched by Novo Nordisk in Germany as part of their obesity treatment range.
How does the price of the Wegovy pill compare to the injectable pen?
The price of the Wegovy pill in Germany will be similar to the injectable pen, with pharmacy retail prices ranging from €170 to €280 depending on dosage.
Which other countries have launched the Wegovy pill?
Apart from Germany, the Wegovy pill was launched earlier in the U.S., Britain, and the United Arab Emirates.
Who are the main competitors to Wegovy's pill?
Eli Lilly is the main competitor with their weight-loss pill Foundayo, which launched in the UK and is under review in other markets.
What market potential is expected for GLP-1 weight-loss pills by 2030?
Analysts estimate the GLP-1 weight-loss market could be worth over $100 billion a year globally by 2030, with oral pills accounting for over a third of usage.

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