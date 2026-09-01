Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy weight-loss pill in Germany

Novo Nordisk Launches Oral Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill in Germany Amidst Competition

Overview of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pill Launch

Introduction and Market Context

COPENHAGEN, Sep 1 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk has launched its Wegovy pill in Germany, a spokesperson for the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday, with investors keenly focused on the oral weight-loss treatment in light of intensifying competition with U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

Novo was first to bring a highly effective GLP-1 weight-loss injection, Wegovy, to the U.S. market, but is under pressure to regain ground lost to Lilly's Zepbound in a business that analysts expect will be worth more than $100 billion a year by 2030.

Key Launch Details

Market Significance and Rollout

• Germany, a key European launch market for innovative medicines and the biggest pharmaceutical market in the European Union, is the first country in the 27-member bloc where Novo has launched the Wegovy pill.

• The pill was launched earlier this year in the U.S., Britain and the United Arab Emirates.

Pricing and Dosage Information

• The prices for the Wegovy pill will vary depending on the dosage and will be comparable to those of the Wegovy pen, for which pharmacy retail prices currently range between €170 to €280, a Novo spokesperson told Reuters.

Competitive Landscape

Eli Lilly's Response and Market Position

• Lilly's weight-loss pill Foundayo launched in the UK in late August and is currently under regulatory review in more than 40 markets, with the company expecting a rollout across all major markets in 2027.

Product Composition and Regulatory Approvals

• Novo's Wegovy pill contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient used in its blockbuster injectable drugs Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for diabetes.

• Novo's pill in May won a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency, followed by a nod from the European Commission in July, clearing it for use across the EU.

Market Share and Future Outlook

Current Market Share

• Novo's Doustdar said when Novo reported second-quarter earnings in August that the company estimated the Wegovy pill had captured 90% of the oral obesity market, despite competition from Lilly's product.

• Lilly's Foundayo has been gaining momentum in the U.S. since its approval and launch in April, but still lags the Wegovy pill.

Future Projections

GLP-1 Use and Upcoming Events

• Pills could comprise more than a third of GLP-1 use by 2030, Novo said in January.

• The company is due to hold its capital markets day on September 21.

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss, Bhanvi Satija and Louise Rasmussen, Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)