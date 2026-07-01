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French manufacturing grew in June by more than first forecast, final PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French manufacturing grew in June by more than first forecast, final PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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French Manufacturing PMI Rises to 51.2 in June, Beating Initial Forecasts

Overview of France's Manufacturing Activity in June

Growth Surpasses Expectations

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - France's manufacturing activity grew slightly faster in June than initially forecast, despite ongoing supply-chain pressures caused by transport disruptions due to the Iran war, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.2 points in June from 49.7 in May.

Any figure above 50 points shows growth, while below 50 points denotes a contraction in activity.

The final June PMI figure of 51.2 points was stronger than the flash reading of 50.7 points, and it showed a return to growth after that index had fallen below the 50 points level from April to May.

Key Drivers Behind the PMI Increase

S&P Global said French manufacturers had recorded higher volumes of outstanding work compared with May and that there had also been an increase in backlogs of work in June.

Expert Commentary and Sector Outlook

Economist Insights

"Manufacturers in France remain under pressure, but it's a positive sign that the downturn didn't worsen in June. PMI price indices coming down from May is also good news and could be a harbinger of lower inflation, both in manufacturing and the economy more broadly," said Joe Hayes, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Ongoing Supply Chain Challenges

Hayes added, however, that supply chain pressures were continuing to weigh on the manufacturing sector.

"Poor transport availability was often mentioned and the survey data showed that firms preferred to buy less and use up inventories. How long disruption persists in supply chains could also be a factor that determines how quickly France's manufacturing economy can turn things around," he added.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Final June reading of 51.2 surpasses earlier flash estimate of 50.7 and indicates renewed manufacturing expansion.
  • Backlogs and outstanding work increased, showing firms accumulating orders despite subdued demand.
  • Supply‑chain constraints—driven by transport disruptions and fuel costs linked to the Iran war—persist, although easing price indices hint at potential inflationary relief.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was France's manufacturing PMI in June?
France's manufacturing PMI rose to 51.2 points in June, up from 49.7 in May.
What does a PMI above 50 mean for the manufacturing sector?
A PMI above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector, while below 50 signals contraction.
What caused ongoing supply-chain pressures in France?
Supply-chain pressures were linked to transport disruptions caused by the Iran war.
How did price indices and inflation trends look for French manufacturers in June?
PMI price indices declined from May, suggesting a possible easing of inflation pressures in manufacturing and the broader economy.

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