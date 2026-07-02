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German drone maker Quantum Systems secures $1.2 billion funding - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German drone maker Quantum Systems secures $1.2 billion funding

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Defence Technology Investments

Quantum Systems Secures $1.2 Billion Funding, Valued at $8 Billion

Record-Breaking Investment in European Defence Technology

By Maria Rugamer and Hakan Ersen

Quantum Systems’ Funding Round and Valuation

July 2 (Reuters) - German defence technology company Quantum Systems said on Thursday it had raised $1.2 billion in fresh funding, valuing the drone maker at about $8 billion and marking one of the largest private investment rounds to date in a European defence technology company.

The valuation is roughly eight times higher than a year ago. The Munich-based company said the funding round was backed by international investors.

Implications for the European Defence Sector

The financing reflects the rapid transformation of Europe's defence sector over the past two years, as investors increasingly back drone, software and autonomous systems companies, co-CEO Sven Kruck said.

The company said the fresh funding would support the expansion of production across allied markets and the development of interoperable autonomous systems linked through its Mosaic UXS software ecosystem.

Co-lead investor Airbus agreed to deepen its strategic partnership with Quantum Systems to develop next-generation capabilities.

Industry Shifts: The Rise of "Neo Primes"

Challenging Established Defence Contractors

"NEO PRIMES" EMERGE AS PRIMES UNDER PRESSURE

The rise of such companies has challenged an industry long dominated by established groups such as Rheinmetall, Thales and Leonardo.

Changing Demand and Market Dynamics

Unlike established defence contractors focused on large, long-term programmes such as the Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and Main Ground Combat System (MGCS), companies such as Quantum Systems have benefited from surging demand for quickly deployable drones and autonomous systems since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We will continue to drive these investments in Europe forward," Kruck said.

Other Major Players and Market Trends

Drone maker Stark raised 500 million euros last week. Rival Helsing, the EU's most valuable defence startup, is expected to complete a $1.2 billion funding round soon that could value the company at about $18 billion.

The investment surge follows a more challenging public market environment for parts of the listed defence sector.

Franco-German defence group KNDS this week postponed plans for an initial public offering, citing market conditions.

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk and Hakan Ersen in Berlin; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • The €1 billion Series D was co‑led by Blackstone, Airbus SE, Noteus and Advent, with participation from existing investors Balderton Capital and HV Capital (eu-startups.com).
  • Proceeds will enable scaling of production across allied markets, investment in AI‑powered interoperable systems via Mosaic UXS, and potential M&A opportunities (eu-startups.com).
  • Quantum Systems’ valuation has surged eightfold in one year, reflecting the growing investor appetite for fast‑deployable unmanned systems amid Europe's defence transformation (eu-startups.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Quantum Systems raise?
Quantum Systems raised $1.2 billion in its latest funding round.
What is Quantum Systems' new valuation after the funding?
Quantum Systems is now valued at approximately $8 billion.
Who backed Quantum Systems' latest funding round?
The funding round was backed by international investors, with Airbus as a co-lead investor.
How will Quantum Systems use the newly raised funds?
The funds will support expanding production, development of interoperable autonomous systems, and growth in allied markets.
What recent trends are impacting European defence technology funding?
Investors are increasingly supporting drone and autonomous systems companies due to Europe’s changing defence sector landscape.

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