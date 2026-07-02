UK's FCA says parts of motor finance redress scheme suspended

FCA Suspends Portions of UK Motor Finance Redress Scheme After Legal Challenge
Overview of the FCA Motor Finance Redress Scheme Suspension
Background on the Redress Scheme
LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday parts of its motor finance consumer redress scheme had been suspended pending legal challenges brought by four parties.
Impact on Compensation Payments
The decision means compensation payments to consumers who may be owed money under the programme will be delayed until the legal process concludes.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)