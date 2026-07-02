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UK's FCA says parts of motor finance redress scheme suspended - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's FCA says parts of motor finance redress scheme suspended

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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FCA Suspends Portions of UK Motor Finance Redress Scheme After Legal Challenge

Overview of the FCA Motor Finance Redress Scheme Suspension

Background on the Redress Scheme

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday parts of its motor finance consumer redress scheme had been suspended pending legal challenges brought by four parties.

Impact on Compensation Payments

The decision means compensation payments to consumers who may be owed money under the programme will be delayed until the legal process concludes.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The FCA’s motor finance consumer redress scheme, introduced in March–May 2026 to compensate motorists for undisclosed commissions, is now partly suspended due to legal challenges.
  • Four separate legal challenges—from Consumer Voice and three finance firms (Volkswagen Financial Services, Mercedes‑Benz Financial Services and Crédit Agricole Auto Finance)—are before the Upper Tribunal, with hearings unlikely before October 2026.
  • Firms are advised to continue preparing for the scheme, while insolvency practitioners are guided to follow interim rules; compensation payouts are expected to be delayed, possibly until 2027 or later.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the UK's motor finance redress scheme been suspended?
The suspension occurred due to legal challenges brought by four parties, which the FCA is now addressing.
Who is affected by the suspension of the motor finance redress scheme?
Consumers who may be owed money under the scheme will be impacted, as compensation payments are delayed.
How long will compensation payments under the scheme be delayed?
Payments will be delayed until the ongoing legal process is concluded.
Which authority is responsible for overseeing the motor finance redress scheme?
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) oversees the motor finance redress scheme.

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