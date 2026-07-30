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Copenhagen's Noma reopens with micro-season menus as chef Redzepi steps back - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Copenhagen's Noma reopens with micro-season menus as chef Redzepi steps back

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Noma in Copenhagen Reopens With Micro-Season Menus and New Leadership

Noma's New Era: Leadership Changes and Innovative Menus

By Stine Jacobsen and Tom Little

COPENHAGEN, July 30 (Reuters) - Copenhagen's famed Noma restaurant is betting on a rapidly shifting seasonal menu to drive its next chapter when it reopens in the Danish capital under new leadership next week.

Leadership Transition at Noma

Gone from the kitchen is co-founder and long-time executive head chef Rene Redzepi, who has promised to step back from daily operations after acknowledging past mistreatment of staff.

Under Redzepi, Noma was ranked the world's best restaurant five times and won three Michelin stars.

Controversy and Apology

But the New York Times reported on March 7 that dozens of former employees said Redzepi inflicted physical and psychological harm, describing incidents between 2009 and 2017. Redzepi has said he did not recognise all details in the reports but understood his actions "were harmful to people who worked with me" and apologised.

Redzepi's New Role

Redzepi will now turn his attention to creative projects involving insects, fungi and technology, with an eye to shaping future Noma menus, but will step away from day-to-day decision-making, new executive head chef Pablo Soto said.

"We are trusting the people that have been here for many years to carry the essence of what we want to do into the future," Soto said.

The New Leadership Team

Soto now runs Noma with CEO Annika de Las Heras and Mette Brink Soberg, head of research and development, who said there had been no staff resignations or complaints over mistreatment in the past year.

Focus on Staff Wellbeing

Soberg said the restaurant industry has for too long prioritised food, service and guests over how staff are treated.

"Thinking about HR, thinking about how you treat your staff is maybe something that's come as a second priority," she said, speaking at her test kitchen in a greenhouse in Noma's garden.

She said Noma had for several years worked to improve this, including by reducing working hours, which she said had previously left staff under stress and prone to mistakes.

Micro-Season Menus: A Culinary Innovation

Introduction of Micro Seasons

TWELVE MICRO SEASONS

Chefs have spent recent weeks testing dishes for the new menu, lining up crab claws on silver trays and shaping thin shells of cream with liquid nitrogen.

The new Noma will run on 12 micro seasons, with the menu changing continuously based on whatever ingredients are in season.

Sample Dishes and Menu Pricing

Soberg described a gazpacho made from flowers picked in the garden, and a zucchini stem stuffed with horseradish and gooseberry paste.

The set menu will cost 6,500 Danish crowns ($990) per person including wine pairing, Noma said on its website.

"People pay lots of money to go to watch a football game or to go to the theatre or watch a concert," she said. "You should maybe compare to those kinds of experiences instead of just thinking of it as a meal."

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 6.5649 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Tom Little in Copenhagen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Noma reopens next week in Copenhagen with rapidly shifting micro‑season menus changing almost daily — a break from broader seasonal models (apnews.com)
  • René Redzepi steps down from daily operations amid abuse allegations, shifting focus to creative innovation in insects, fungi and tech (en.wikipedia.org)
  • New leadership team includes Chef Pablo Soto, CEO Annika de Las Heras and R&D head Mette Brink Soberg, emphasizing improved staff welfare and continuity of Noma’s ethos (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Noma reopening with a new menu concept?
Noma is introducing 12 micro-season menus, changing dishes continuously to use the freshest seasonal ingredients.
Who is leading Noma after Rene Redzepi steps back?
Executive head chef Pablo Soto now leads Noma, with CEO Annika de Las Heras and head of R&D Mette Brink Soberg.
What is the cost of dining at the new Noma?
The set menu at Noma will cost 6,500 Danish crowns ($990) per person including wine pairing.
What changes has Noma made to improve staff conditions?
Noma reduced working hours and prioritized staff wellbeing, resulting in no recent staff resignations or complaints.
What creative projects will Rene Redzepi focus on?
Rene Redzepi will work on creative projects involving insects, fungi, and technology to shape future Noma menus.

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