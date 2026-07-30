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Ukrainian drones damage major Russian grain export terminal on Kerch Strait, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Finance Markets agriculture Geopolitics Shipping

Ukrainian drones damage Russian grain export terminal on Kerch Strait, source says

Impact of Drone Attacks on Russian and Ukrainian Grain Exports

Significant Damage to Taman Port Grain Terminal

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack has inflicted "significant damage" on a major grain export terminal at Russia's Taman port on the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, an agricultural market source told Reuters on Thursday.

Ownership and Capacity of the Damaged Terminal

The terminal in Russia's southern Krasnodar region is controlled by Demetra, one of Russia's largest agricultural firms, and has a capacity of 5 million metric tons. Demetra declined to comment.

Escalating Attacks on Agricultural Export Facilities

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have been attacking each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks.

Shipping Disruptions in the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait

Shipping in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, which previously handled up to one-quarter of Russian grain exports, has been halted due to drone attacks since July 10.

Redirection of Russian Grain Exports

Russian exporters have redirected grain from southern regions away from the Sea of Azov to deep-sea grain terminals in the Black Sea by truck and rail. However, attacks on Black Sea ports have also increased.

Impact on International Wheat Prices

International wheat prices have been rising on concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the attacks.

Separate Attack on Sunflower Oil Export Facility

In a separate attack on Thursday, Ukrainian drones hit a sunflower oil export facility at the port of Taman, three agricultural market sources told Reuters. The facility is owned by Efko, one of Russia's leading agriculture and food processing firms.

Extent of Damage and Company Response

One of the sources said that the damage was not significant. Efko declined to comment.

Official Russian Response

The Russian prosecutor's office said earlier on Thursday that Ukrainian drones had attacked Taman.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • A Ukrainian drone attack on July 30 caused significant damage to a grain export terminal at Taman port, operated by Demetra, with a 5 million t capacity. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Shipping in the Sea of Azov via the Kerch Strait has been suspended since around July 10, following drone strikes on more than 100 vessels—this corridor previously handled approximately 25 % of Russia’s grain exports. (theguardian.com)
  • Russia’s July wheat exports are forecasted to drop roughly 30 % year‑on‑year (to 1.5 million t), the lowest July level since 2017, as rerouting via other ports strains capacity and raises freight and basis premia. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Russian grain export terminal on July 30?
Ukrainian drones attacked the Demetra-controlled grain terminal at Russia's Taman port, causing significant damage.
Which company operates the damaged grain terminal?
The grain export terminal is controlled by Demetra, one of Russia's largest agricultural firms.
How has shipping been affected by the drone attacks?
Shipping in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait has been halted due to drone attacks since July 10.
What is the capacity of the targeted grain terminal?
The targeted terminal at Taman port has a capacity of 5 million metric tons.
How important is the Kerch Strait for Russian grain exports?
The Kerch Strait previously handled up to one-quarter of all Russian grain exports.

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