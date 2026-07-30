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Three people die trying to cross English Channel, local French authority says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 30, 2026

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Three people die as migrant boat tries to cross English Channel from Dunkirk

Tragic Incident Highlights Ongoing Channel Migration Crisis

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Three people died while trying to cross the English Channel on a "taxi-boat" for migrants near the French port of Dunkirk, the local administration in charge of the Channel and North Sea said on Thursday.

Details of the Incident

The French administration said the boat got into difficulties early on Thursday by Braek beach, saying they would release more detail later.

Channel Crossing Dangers

The Channel is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, and its strong currents have resulted in many deaths of migrants trying to cross over from France to Britain. Human traffickers typically overload the dinghies, leaving them barely afloat.

Government Response and International Cooperation

Tackling the problem of migrants attempting the perilous crossing remains a priority for the French government and the government of new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who named Jo White as migration minister this month.

Recent UK-France Migration Agreement

In April, Britain struck a deal whereby it would pay France up to £660 million ($882.6 million) to tackle illegal migrant crossings of the Channel, with part of the funding contingent on results.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7478 pounds)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Inti Landauro and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Three people perished attempting a Channel crossing near Dunkirk aboard a ‘taxi‑boat’, per the Channel–North Sea maritime prefecture.
  • Smugglers increasingly rely on ‘taxi‑boats’—small inflatable craft—to ferry migrants from less‑monitored areas to larger dinghies at sea (theprint.in).
  • This incident follows a troubling trend: recent attempts have already resulted in multiple deaths—including four in April near Calais and two women in May—underscoring the deadly risks of these journeys (theprint.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the migrant crossing incident occur?
The incident occurred near the French port of Dunkirk in the English Channel.
How many people died in the Channel crossing attempt?
Three people died while trying to cross the English Channel.
What vessel was used in the crossing attempt?
A 'taxi-boat' was used by the migrants to attempt the crossing.
Which authority reported the incident?
The local administration in charge of the Channel and North Sea reported the incident.

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