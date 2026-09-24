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Finance

UK regulatory crackdown closes CFD firms with overseas links

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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FCA Crackdown Shuts Down 21 CFD Firms Over Overseas Links and Misleading Practices

FCA Actions and Impact on CFD Firms

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that 21 firms offering CFDs had closed since 2025, three others were cancelling their regulatory permissions to trade and two face investigation after a crackdown on misleading customers.

Background on CFD Firms and Regulatory Crackdown

The regulator did not name the firms offering contracts-for-differences, which are complex financial products used to bet on the price of a wide range of assets without owning them. The FCA has been cracking down on CFD providers since it restricted their sale to retail customers in 2019.

Overseas Links and Misleading Practices

It said CFD firms that do little business in Britain, but use their authorisation to lend credibility to linked overseas businesses, led people to think they were dealing directly with a UK-regulated firm and would benefit from UK protections.

FCA Statement on Consumer Protection

"Consumers need to know exactly who they're dealing with and what protections they have," Dominic Holland, the FCA's director of sell-side supervision, said in a statement.

"When firms blur the lines between their UK-regulated activities and overseas businesses, we will step in," he added.

Protections for Retail Customers

Retail customers who trade CFDs through FCA-authorised firms can access the Financial Ombudsman Service to raise complaints, receive potential compensation in the event of firm failures, have limits placed on leverage and a range of other protections.  

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Since 2025, 21 CFD firms have ceased operations, three are giving up their FCA permissions, and two are now being investigated following a crackdown on misleading practices.
  • The FCA’s action targets firms that do minimal business in the UK yet exploit their UK authorisation to lend credibility to overseas entities, potentially deceiving consumers about available protections ‒ such as access to Financial Ombudsman, compensation schemes, and leverage limits.
  • This move builds on longstanding FCA efforts: since 2019, restrictions on CFD sales to retail consumers have tightened, and in late 2025, the FCA warned providers under the new Consumer Duty to ensure fair value and clearer disclosures following widespread concerns over fees and customer harm.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FCA crackdown on CFD firms?
The FCA cracked down on CFD firms due to concerns over misleading customers regarding protections and regulatory status, especially firms linked to overseas businesses.
How many CFD firms closed as a result of the crackdown?
Twenty-one CFD firms have closed since 2025 due to the FCA's crackdown, with additional firms cancelling their regulatory permissions and some under investigation.
What protections do retail customers have when trading CFDs through FCA-authorised firms?
Retail customers trading CFDs through FCA-authorised firms can access the Financial Ombudsman Service, receive potential compensation, and benefit from imposed leverage limits.
What are contracts-for-differences (CFDs)?
CFDs are complex financial products that let users speculate on the price movements of various assets without owning them.
Did the FCA name any specific CFD firms involved in the crackdown?
No, the FCA did not name the firms involved in the crackdown on CFD providers.

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