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UK consumer confidence hits more than two-year high in September, GfK says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK consumer confidence hits more than two-year high in September, GfK says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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UK Consumer Confidence at Highest Level Since August 2024, GfK Survey Finds

Latest Insights from the GfK Consumer Confidence Barometer

Overview of Consumer Confidence Trends

Sept 25 (Reuters) - British consumer confidence unexpectedly struck a more than two-year high this month as households grew more optimistic about their personal finances, according to a survey on Friday that added to recent signs of resilience in the economy.

Market research firm GfK's Consumer Confidence Barometer rose to -13 in September, up one point from last month and marking its highest level since August 2024, shortly after the governing Labour Party came to power.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a fall to -16.

Key Findings from the Survey

  • GfK said consumers' confidence in the economic outlook also rose to its highest level since August 2024, while the mood around personal finances hit an eight-month high
  • Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said the deteriorating inflation outlook could start to weigh on households
  • "While the headline score continues to improve, confidence is still firmly in negative territory. With inflation, energy and fuel prices rising, could we soon see consumer sentiment falter?" he said
Comparison with Other Consumer Confidence Surveys
  • Separate consumer confidence readings from YouGov/Cebr and LSEG/Ipsos published this month hit their highest readings since February
  • Surveys from BRC/Opinium and S&P Global have shown a fall in consumer confidence
Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • GfK’s Consumer Confidence Barometer rose one point to –13 in September—the strongest reading in over two years, defying economist expectations of a decline to –16.
  • Consumers’ views on the economic outlook and personal finances improved, with mood on finances at an eight‑month high, even as inflation and energy costs remain worrisome.
  • Other measures from YouGov/Cebr and KPMG also show rising consumer sentiment and modest improvements in personal financial security, signaling broader resilience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the UK consumer confidence score in September?
The GfK Consumer Confidence Barometer reached -13 in September, up one point from last month.
How does September's consumer confidence compare to previous months?
September's score was the highest since August 2024, indicating improved optimism among households.
What factors are influencing UK consumer confidence?
Optimism over personal finances and improved economic outlook boosted confidence, while concerns remain about inflation and rising energy prices.
Who conducts the UK consumer confidence survey?
The survey is conducted by market research firm GfK.
What did other consumer confidence surveys show in September?
YouGov/Cebr and LSEG/Ipsos surveys also reported their highest readings since February, though some reported a fall in confidence.

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