Airbus Alerts Customers to A321neo Corrosion Defect Affecting Over 500 Aircraft
Details of the A321neo Corrosion Resistance Issue
Overview of the Reported Defect
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Airbus is alerting customers to a quality defect that could reduce corrosion resistance inside the fuselage structure of A321neos, Air Current reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Scope and Impact
The quality issue could affect more than 500 aircraft, according to the report.
Verification and Sources
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Maju Samuel)