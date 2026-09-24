Insurance Australia Group Settles $2 Billion Credit Suisse Lawsuit Linked to Greensill

Key Details of the Settlement and Related Proceedings

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group said on Friday its unit had agreed to settle a A$2.8 billion ($1.96 billion) Credit Suisse lawsuit over losses linked to finance firm Greensill Capital.

Settlement Terms and Confidentiality

• The insurer did not disclose the terms of the settlement citing confidentiality.

Financial Details and Claims

Aggregate Value of Claims

• The aggregate face value of the claimed amounts in the Credit Suisse Proceedings was about A$2.8 billion plus interest, Insurance Australia said.

Policies and Involved Entities

• The proceedings relate to policies issued by Insurance Australia's unit BCC Trade Credit to Greensill entities.

Related Lawsuits and Industry Impact

Previous Settlements

• The settlement comes just months after Insurance Australia agreed to settle a A$4 billion lawsuit by the administrators of Greensill Bank.

Greensill Capital Collapse and Market Effects

• The 2021 collapse of Greensill Capital led Credit Suisse to wind down $10 billion in funds linked to the firm.

Other Legal Proceedings

SoftBank and Katerra Lawsuit

• Last year, Credit Suisse had lost a $440 million lawsuit against SoftBank Group Corp over funds Greensill had lent to Katerra, a construction company backed by the Japanese group.

UBS Group Response

• UBS Group, which took over Credit Suisse after its 2023 collapse, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

White Oak Proceedings

• Insurance Australia said the remaining proceedings brought by White Oak against its unit Insurance Australia Limited remain ongoing, with the aggregate face value of claim amounts at nearly A$170 million.

Financial Impact and Currency Note

• The insurer said the Credit Suisse settlement would not have a material impact on its 2027 financial results.

($1 = 1.4261 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichiket Sunil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)