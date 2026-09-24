GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Insurance Australia Group settles $2 billion Credit Suisse lawsuit over Greensill collapse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Insurance Australia Group settles $2 billion Credit Suisse lawsuit over Greensill collapse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets insurance Legal

Insurance Australia Group Settles $2 Billion Credit Suisse Lawsuit Linked to Greensill

Key Details of the Settlement and Related Proceedings

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group said on Friday its unit had agreed to settle a A$2.8 billion ($1.96 billion) Credit Suisse lawsuit over losses linked to finance firm Greensill Capital.

Settlement Terms and Confidentiality

• The insurer did not disclose the terms of the settlement citing confidentiality.

Financial Details and Claims

Aggregate Value of Claims

• The aggregate face value of the claimed amounts in the Credit Suisse Proceedings was about A$2.8 billion plus interest, Insurance Australia said.

Policies and Involved Entities

• The proceedings relate to policies issued by Insurance Australia's unit BCC Trade Credit to Greensill entities.

Related Lawsuits and Industry Impact

Previous Settlements

• The settlement comes just months after Insurance Australia agreed to settle a A$4 billion lawsuit by the administrators of Greensill Bank.

Greensill Capital Collapse and Market Effects

• The 2021 collapse of Greensill Capital led Credit Suisse to wind down $10 billion in funds linked to the firm.

Other Legal Proceedings

SoftBank and Katerra Lawsuit

• Last year, Credit Suisse had lost a $440 million lawsuit against SoftBank Group Corp over funds Greensill had lent to Katerra, a construction company backed by the Japanese group.

UBS Group Response

• UBS Group, which took over Credit Suisse after its 2023 collapse, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

White Oak Proceedings

• Insurance Australia said the remaining proceedings brought by White Oak against its unit Insurance Australia Limited remain ongoing, with the aggregate face value of claim amounts at nearly A$170 million.

Financial Impact and Currency Note

• The insurer said the Credit Suisse settlement would not have a material impact on its 2027 financial results.

($1 = 1.4261 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichiket Sunil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)

Key Takeaways

  • IAG’s settlement with Credit Suisse involves a face value of about A$2.8 billion plus interest (approx. US$1.96 billion) and terms remain confidential.
  • This follows a May 2026 agreement resolving A$4 billion of claims from Greensill Bank’s administrator, which also did not materially affect FY26 results (announcements.asx.com.au).
  • Further litigation continues: White Oak-related claims total nearly A$170 million, and Credit Suisse/White Oak proceedings of around A$3 billion remain unresolved, with a five-month trial set for August 2026 (announcements.asx.com.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Insurance Australia Group and Credit Suisse lawsuit about?
The lawsuit concerns losses linked to policies issued by Insurance Australia's unit to Greensill Capital, leading to claims of A$2.8 billion after Greensill's collapse.
Were the terms of the settlement disclosed?
No, Insurance Australia Group did not disclose the terms of the settlement, citing confidentiality.
Will the Credit Suisse settlement impact Insurance Australia Group's financial results?
Insurance Australia Group stated that the Credit Suisse settlement will not have a material impact on its 2027 financial results.
What other legal proceedings is Insurance Australia Group facing?
Proceedings brought by White Oak against Insurance Australia Limited, with claims totaling nearly A$170 million, remain ongoing.
What was the connection between Greensill Capital's collapse and Credit Suisse?
The 2021 collapse of Greensill Capital led Credit Suisse to wind down $10 billion in funds linked to the firm.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Airbus identifies A321neo quality defect but says no safety risk

Airbus identifies A321neo quality defect but says no safety risk

Image for Trump-Xi summit in Washington features great fanfare but low expectations

Trump-Xi summit in Washington features great fanfare but low expectations

Image for UK consumer confidence hits more than two-year high in September, GfK says

UK consumer confidence hits more than two-year high in September, GfK says

Image for UK regulatory crackdown closes CFD firms with overseas links

UK regulatory crackdown closes CFD firms with overseas links

Image for Britain warns Iran it will not tolerate hostile activity on UK soil, Sky News reports

Britain warns Iran it will not tolerate hostile activity on UK soil, Sky News reports

Image for Trump tells countries to quit ICC. Few follow his lead

Trump tells countries to quit ICC. Few follow his lead

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trading Day: Rout of control
Trading Day: Rout of control
Image for Exclusive-BP eyes Devon Energy asset amid renewed US M&A ambitions, sources say
Exclusive-BP eyes Devon Energy asset amid renewed US M&A ambitions, sources say
Image for Finnish leader pleads with Musk to help Ukraine hit Russian missile launchers
Finnish leader pleads with Musk to help Ukraine hit Russian missile launchers
Image for Oil jump sends 30-year yields to two-decade high
Oil jump sends 30-year yields to two-decade high
Image for Analysis-Billions in collateral damage: The hidden cost of Australia's housing slowdown
Analysis-Billions in collateral damage: The hidden cost of Australia's housing slowdown
Image for IMF review calls for 'fewer but deeper' reforms in design of loan programs
IMF review calls for 'fewer but deeper' reforms in design of loan programs
Image for Zelenskiy, Wall Street executives hold talks on Ukraine's reconstruction
Zelenskiy, Wall Street executives hold talks on Ukraine's reconstruction
Image for Oil prices settle up about 3% as Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia lifts supply fears
Oil prices settle up about 3% as Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia lifts supply fears
Image for Oracle triggers 'force majeure' on data center project over power delays, source says
Oracle triggers 'force majeure' on data center project over power delays, source says
Image for Dollar ascends to fresh 2-month high on inflation worry, Fed hike expectations
Dollar ascends to fresh 2-month high on inflation worry, Fed hike expectations
Image for Swiss lawmakers reflect shift on banks with UBS capital decision
Swiss lawmakers reflect shift on banks with UBS capital decision
Image for Hungary looking to extend US sanctions waiver on Russian energy
Hungary looking to extend US sanctions waiver on Russian energy
View All Finance Posts