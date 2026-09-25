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Germany industry association pushes for tougher China policy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany industry association pushes for tougher China policy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 25, 2026

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Finance International trade European Union industry China

German Industry Body Urges Stronger China Policy and EU Trade Diversification

German Industry Association Calls for Economic Risk Reduction and Trade Diversification

By Maria Martinez

BDI's Position on China and Economic Risks

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The German industry association BDI on Friday called for a more determined effort to reduce economic risks linked to China, arguing that Europe must diversify supply chains and forge new partnerships while avoiding broad-based protectionism.

The BDI, representing major German manufacturers, said in a policy paper that "de-risking" should be pursued more consistently, though it stopped short of spelling out specific measures.

Pressure on German Government for Tougher China Policy

German industry has been increasing pressure on Chancellor Friedrich Merz to take a tougher line towards Beijing, with companies calling for stronger action to address what they describe as unfair competition from Chinese rivals.

Systemic Competition and Policy Response

"Systemic competition with China's economy is increasingly challenging the open social market economy and requires an appropriate industrial and trade policy response," said BDI's Chief Executive Tanja Goenner.

EU Trade Tools and Diversification Strategies

The European Union should have tools to respond rapidly to unfair competition, such as anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures, Goenner said, while warning that any new trade defence measures must be carefully calibrated.

The BDI also urged Germany and the EU to broaden ties with other regions based on economic and security interests.

Relations with the United States

Europe should also take a more assertive approach towards the United States, the BDI said.

Addressing U.S. Protectionism

"Where protectionist measures by the U.S. impair the competitiveness of European companies, appropriate European countermeasures should be considered, without undermining the long-term strategic relationship," Goenner said.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez and Christian Kraemer, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • The BDI emphasizes de‑risking over decoupling—advocating targeted diversification and resilience while maintaining ties with China. (bdi.eu)
  • It seeks faster enforcement of anti‑dumping and anti‑subsidy measures, along with calibrated trade‑defence tools at the EU level. (bdi.eu)
  • BDI calls for stronger partnerships beyond China and urges assertive but strategic countermeasures toward U.S. protectionism without damaging long-term transatlantic ties. (bdi.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the German BDI's stance on trade policy towards China?
The BDI is urging for a tougher policy towards China, focusing on reducing economic risks and advocating de-risking supply chains while avoiding broad protectionism.
Why does the BDI want Europe to diversify its supply chains?
The BDI believes diversification is essential to mitigate risks associated with dependence on China and to strengthen economic security.
What measures does the BDI propose regarding unfair Chinese competition?
The BDI suggests the EU should be able to act quickly with anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures, but these must be carefully calibrated to avoid unnecessary protectionism.
How does the BDI recommend Europe respond to U.S. trade policies?
The BDI recommends considering appropriate European countermeasures if U.S. protectionist policies undermine Europe's competitiveness without harming strategic relations.

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