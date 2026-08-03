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Fresenius Medical Care beats quarterly profit estimates, sticks to 2026 outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fresenius Medical Care beats quarterly profit estimates, sticks to 2026 outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Fresenius Medical Care Surpasses Profit Forecasts, Maintains 2026 Guidance

Financial Performance and Outlook

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care on Monday reported second-quarter operating income well ahead of market expectations and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, as its cost-cutting programme and favourable U.S. reimbursement rates offset a deepening decline in patient treatment volumes.

Second-Quarter Results

The world's largest dialysis provider posted operating income excluding special items of €569 million for the three months ended June 30, above a consensus forecast of €515 million. Revenue rose to €4.86 billion, edging past estimates of €4.79 billion, while basic earnings per share of €0.81 beat the €0.68 consensus.

Revenue and Earnings

Fresenius reaffirmed guidance for revenue growth to be "broadly flat" in 2026 and operating income to grow within "a range between a positive and negative mid-single digit percent growth rate".

First Half Performance and Future Expectations

The company said operating income growth in the first half "was in line with our planned phasing for the full year".

Medicare Payment Boost Impact

This points to management's expectation that a temporary Medicare payment boost for certain new drugs and equipment, known as TDAPA, which has flattered profits so far this year, will taper off and start working against earnings in the second half.

(Reporting by Maria RugamerEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating income excluding special items was €569 million vs. €515 million consensus.
  • Revenue of €4.86 billion and basic EPS of €0.81 both beat expectations.
  • Company confirmed 2026 guidance: revenue broadly flat; operating income growth in positive to negative mid‑single digits, mindful of TDAPA tailwind waning H2.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of Medicare payment changes on Fresenius's earnings?
A temporary Medicare payment boost for certain new drugs and equipment supported earnings in the first half but is expected to taper off.

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