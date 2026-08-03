Dacia, Ford Suspend Romanian Production Amid Looming National Power Crisis
Romanian Carmakers Respond to Electricity Supply Issues
Temporary Production Halt Announced
BUCHAREST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Romanian carmakers Dacia - owned by French Renault - and Ford have temporarily halted production until August 19, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Monday, voluntarily reducing power consumption as the country faces electricity supply problems.
Impact on National Power Consumption
Bolojan said the carmakers' decision has already shaved 200 MW worth of the country's power consumption on Monday morning, adding other companies would also voluntarily reduce usage.
Additional Industry Measures
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)