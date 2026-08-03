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Romanian carmakers Dacia, Ford stop production until Aug 19 as power crisis looms-PM - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romanian carmakers Dacia, Ford stop production until Aug 19 as power crisis looms-PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Dacia, Ford Suspend Romanian Production Amid Looming National Power Crisis

Romanian Carmakers Respond to Electricity Supply Issues

Temporary Production Halt Announced

BUCHAREST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Romanian carmakers Dacia - owned by French Renault - and Ford have temporarily halted production until August 19, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Monday, voluntarily reducing power consumption as the country faces electricity supply problems.

Impact on National Power Consumption

Bolojan said the carmakers' decision has already shaved 200 MW worth of the country's power consumption on Monday morning, adding other companies would also voluntarily reduce usage.

Additional Industry Measures

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Key Takeaways

  • Dacia (owned by Renault) and Ford Otosan in Romania stopped production until August 19 to ease electricity strain, saving roughly 200 MW immediately, according to PM Ilie Bolojan.
  • Romania’s auto sector — a key export engine — has been grappling with sustained production declines in 2026, deepening pressure amid ongoing energy challenges.
  • High industrial energy costs have already forced Dacia to shelve plans to expand its Mioveni plant, highlighting long‑term risks to investment and production.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Romanian carmakers Dacia and Ford halted production?
Dacia and Ford have halted production to voluntarily reduce power consumption amid Romania's electricity supply problems.
How long will the production halt last for Dacia and Ford in Romania?
Production at both Dacia and Ford in Romania is temporarily stopped until August 19.
How much power consumption was reduced by the carmakers' decision?
The decision by Dacia and Ford reduced Romania's power usage by 200 MW on Monday morning.
Who announced the production halt by Dacia and Ford?
Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced the halt in production.
Will other companies in Romania also reduce power usage?
Yes, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan indicated that other companies would also voluntarily reduce electricity consumption.

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