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Beiersdorf says Middle East conflict disrupts Gulf sales, deliveries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Beiersdorf says Middle East conflict disrupts Gulf sales, deliveries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Beiersdorf Faces Gulf Market Disruptions as Middle East Conflict Hits Sales

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Beiersdorf's Operations

Sales and Delivery Challenges in the Gulf Region

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nivea-maker Beiersdorf said conflict in the Middle East is disrupting both sales and deliveries in key Gulf markets, highlighting how geopolitical tensions continue to affect consumer-goods companies operating in the region.

Chief Executive Vincent Warnery said on Monday the company had been unable to deliver some products to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates because of the conflict.

CEO's Perspective on Business Disruption

"That's something which is impacting not only our cost, but also our consumption. So we hope that the war will finish soon in order to get back to normal business," he said during a media call.

Previous Warnings and Ongoing Monitoring

The comments follow Beiersdorf's warning in April that sales in parts of the Middle East had been sharply affected by the conflict.

Monitoring Oil Markets and Cost Implications

Warnery said the company had also been monitoring oil markets closely given the potential impact of higher crude prices on packaging and other input costs.

Oil Price Fluctuations and Packaging Costs

While oil prices rose sharply following the escalation of fighting between the United States and Iran, Warnery said prices had not reached the levels Beiersdorf had feared.

"That's the good news," he said, while noting that sustained increases in oil prices would eventually filter through to costs because the company uses large amounts of plastic packaging.

Financial Outlook and Brand Performance

Beiersdorf on Monday trimmed its full-year outlook, citing a difficult market environment and a slower-than-expected recovery at its core Nivea brand.

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani, Cian Muenster and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Geopolitical tensions are directly affecting Beiersdorf’s operations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with delivery and sales disruptions, raising both cost pressures and lowering consumption. (reports.beiersdorf.com)
  • While oil and commodity prices have risen due to regional instability, Beiersdorf reports they remain below worst‑case fears—but sustained increases could elevate plastic packaging costs. (reports.beiersdorf.com)
  • Beiersdorf has lowered its full‑year forecast, citing challenging markets and softer Nivea demand, aligning with broader industry pressure from oil‑related cost hikes. (beiersdorf.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has the Middle East conflict affected Beiersdorf's sales?
The conflict has disrupted both sales and deliveries in key Gulf markets, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
What challenges are Beiersdorf facing in the Gulf region?
Beiersdorf has been unable to deliver some products in the Gulf, impacting costs and consumer demand.
Is the increase in oil prices affecting Beiersdorf's costs?
While oil prices have risen, they have not reached feared levels, but continued increases could raise packaging and input costs.
Has Beiersdorf adjusted its financial outlook?
Yes, Beiersdorf trimmed its full-year outlook due to a difficult market environment and slower-than-expected recovery.
Which Nivea markets have been most affected?
Sales in parts of the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have been sharply affected.

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