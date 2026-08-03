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Italy new car registrations rise 3.9% year-on-year in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy new car registrations rise 3.9% year-on-year in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive

Italy’s New Car Registrations Rise 3.9% in July; Chinese Brands Surge

Overview of Italy’s Car Market Performance in July

Growth in New Car Registrations

ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Italy rose in July by 3.9% year-on-year to 123,184 vehicles, transport ministry data showed on Monday.

In the first seven months, registrations were up by 8.9% compared to the same period last year, to 1.06 million units.

Performance of Leading Automakers

Stellantis’ Market Share and Sales

Italian market leader Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Chinese joint venture Leapmotor, underperformed the market, with July sales up 1,37%, according to Reuters calculations.

The Franco-Italian automaker's market share stood at 24.9% last month, according to the same calculations.

Surge of Chinese Automotive Brands

Chinese groups continued to make strong inroads, with BYD's year-on-year sales up by 127% to 4,466 units and a market share of 3.63%, and Chery's Omoda/Jaecoo brands up 168.5% to 3,786 units.

U.S. Electric Vehicle Market Trends

U.S. electric vehicles-maker Tesla's July sales were down by 77% to just 105 units.

Editorial Note

(Writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Andrea Mandala)

Key Takeaways

  • Italian new car registrations rose 3.9% in July to 123,184 vehicles, lifting the year‑to‑July total to 1.06 million (+8.9%)
  • Stellantis underperformed the market with a modest 1.37% growth and held a 24.9% market share in July
  • Chinese automakers made strong gains—BYD’s July sales jumped 127% to 4,466 units (3.63% share), Chery’s grew 168.5% to 3,786 units—while Tesla’s July sales plunged 77% to just 105 units

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did new car registrations in Italy increase in July?
New car registrations in Italy rose by 3.9% year-on-year in July, totaling 123,184 vehicles.
Which automaker is the market leader in Italy?
Stellantis is the market leader in Italy, holding a market share of 24.9% in July.
How did Chinese car brands perform in Italy in July?
Chinese brands like BYD and Chery saw significant growth, with BYD sales up 127% and Chery up 168.5% year-on-year.
What was the performance of Tesla in the Italian market in July?
Tesla's sales in Italy fell by 77% in July, selling only 105 units.
What are the total new car registrations in Italy for the first seven months of the year?
In the first seven months, Italian car registrations increased by 8.9% year-on-year to 1.06 million units.

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