Italy’s New Car Registrations Rise 3.9% in July; Chinese Brands Surge

Overview of Italy’s Car Market Performance in July

Growth in New Car Registrations

ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Italy rose in July by 3.9% year-on-year to 123,184 vehicles, transport ministry data showed on Monday.

In the first seven months, registrations were up by 8.9% compared to the same period last year, to 1.06 million units.

Performance of Leading Automakers

Stellantis’ Market Share and Sales

Italian market leader Stellantis, whose brands include Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Chinese joint venture Leapmotor, underperformed the market, with July sales up 1,37%, according to Reuters calculations.

The Franco-Italian automaker's market share stood at 24.9% last month, according to the same calculations.

Surge of Chinese Automotive Brands

Chinese groups continued to make strong inroads, with BYD's year-on-year sales up by 127% to 4,466 units and a market share of 3.63%, and Chery's Omoda/Jaecoo brands up 168.5% to 3,786 units.

U.S. Electric Vehicle Market Trends

U.S. electric vehicles-maker Tesla's July sales were down by 77% to just 105 units.

Editorial Note

(Writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Andrea Mandala)