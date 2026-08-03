Tesla New Car Sales Plunge 77% in Italy Year-on-Year During July 2026
Tesla's Performance in the Italian Automotive Market
July 2026 Sales Figures
ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car registrations in Italy fell 77% year-on-year in July, after a 43% increase the month before, data from the Italian transport ministry showed on Monday.
Market Share in July 2026
The U.S. electric vehicles maker sold 105 cars in the country last month, accounting for a 0.09% market share.
Year-to-Date Performance
Comparison with Previous Year
In the first seven months of this year, registrations were up 15.86% compared to the same period of 2025.
Total Vehicles Sold and Market Share
In January-July 2026 the company sold 8,023 new vehicles in Italy, for a market share of 0.76%.
(Writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Andrea Mandala)