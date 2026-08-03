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Tesla new car sales in Italy down 77% year-on-year in July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla new car sales in Italy down 77% year-on-year in July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Tesla New Car Sales Plunge 77% in Italy Year-on-Year During July 2026

Tesla's Performance in the Italian Automotive Market

July 2026 Sales Figures

ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tesla's new car registrations in Italy fell 77% year-on-year in July, after a 43% increase the month before, data from the Italian transport ministry showed on Monday.

Market Share in July 2026

The U.S. electric vehicles maker sold 105 cars in the country last month, accounting for a 0.09% market share.

Year-to-Date Performance

Comparison with Previous Year

In the first seven months of this year, registrations were up 15.86% compared to the same period of 2025.

Total Vehicles Sold and Market Share

In January-July 2026 the company sold 8,023 new vehicles in Italy, for a market share of 0.76%.

(Writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Andrea Mandala)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla’s July 2026 registrations in Italy plunged to 105 vehicles, reflecting a 77% year‑on‑year decline and equaling a 0.09% market share. — Reuters (it.tradingview.com)
  • This severe July drop came after a robust June where Tesla registrations had surged 43% year‑on‑year. — Reuters (it.tradingview.com)
  • Despite July’s decline, Tesla’s January–July 2026 Italian sales rose 15.86% versus 2025, reaching 8,023 units, with a 0.76% market share. — Reuters (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Tesla's new car registrations fall in Italy in July 2026?
Tesla's new car registrations in Italy fell by 77% year-on-year in July 2026, according to Italian transport ministry data.
How many Tesla cars were sold in Italy in July 2026?
Tesla sold 105 cars in Italy in July 2026, representing a 0.09% market share.
What was Tesla's overall market share in Italy during January to July 2026?
Tesla's market share in Italy from January to July 2026 was 0.76% with 8,023 vehicles sold.
Did Tesla's car registrations change compared to the first seven months of 2025?
Yes, in the first seven months of 2026, Tesla's registrations were up 15.86% compared to the same period in 2025.
Which organization provided the data on Tesla's car sales in Italy?
The data on Tesla's car sales in Italy was provided by the Italian transport ministry.

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