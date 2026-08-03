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Ferragamo grows revenue and returns to black as relaunch strategy advances - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ferragamo grows revenue and returns to black as relaunch strategy advances

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Ferragamo Grows Revenue, Returns to Profit Amid Turnaround and Sales Surge

Financial Performance and Turnaround Highlights

Revenue Growth and Sales Performance

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian luxury brand Ferragamo swung to a net profit for the first half, after growing sales by 4.6% at constant currencies in the second quarter, with turnaround efforts particularly evident in the performance of directly owned shops.

Shop Performance and Customer Behavior

Ferragamo, which has been operating without a permanent chief executive for more than a year, said a bigger share of those people walking around its shops had made a purchase, with an increase both in full-price sales and in the average price and number of items sold.

Direct Sales and Revenue Figures

Direct sales to customers rose 6.6% at constant currencies in the April-June period, it said. 

Group revenue totalled €259 million ($298 million), up 2.4% year-on-year when taking into account foreign exchange rates.

Profitability and Cost Control

The Florentine group posted a net profit of €1.5 million for the first half, compared with an adjusted loss of €16 million in the same period a year ago.

Its core profit improved almost by a quarter to €90 million from a year earlier thanks to strict cost control.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8689 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina ZaEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Group swung to €1.5 million net profit in H1 2026 vs €16 million loss a year ago, propelled by rigorous cost discipline and operational turnaround efforts
  • Direct-to-consumer revenue rose 6.6% at constant currencies in Q2, with improved full‑price conversion and higher ticket sizes in owned stores
  • Strategic actions—SKU reduction, retail optimization, wholesale trimming, and enhanced traceability—are underpinning progress and earning analyst upgrades

Frequently Asked Questions

What contributed to Ferragamo's revenue growth in Q2?
Ferragamo's revenue growth was driven by increased full-price sales, higher average selling prices, and a rise in the number of items sold, especially in directly owned shops.
How much did Ferragamo's direct sales to customers increase?
Direct sales to customers rose by 6.6% at constant currencies during the April-June period.
What was Ferragamo's net profit for the first half of the year?
Ferragamo posted a net profit of €1.5 million for the first half, compared to a €16 million loss in the same period last year.
What strategies helped improve Ferragamo's core profit?
The improvement in core profit was largely due to strict cost control implemented by the company.
Where is Ferragamo headquartered?
Ferragamo is headquartered in Florence, Italy, with significant business activities in Milan.

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