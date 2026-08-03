Ferragamo Grows Revenue, Returns to Profit Amid Turnaround and Sales Surge

Financial Performance and Turnaround Highlights

Revenue Growth and Sales Performance

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian luxury brand Ferragamo swung to a net profit for the first half, after growing sales by 4.6% at constant currencies in the second quarter, with turnaround efforts particularly evident in the performance of directly owned shops.

Shop Performance and Customer Behavior

Ferragamo, which has been operating without a permanent chief executive for more than a year, said a bigger share of those people walking around its shops had made a purchase, with an increase both in full-price sales and in the average price and number of items sold.

Direct Sales and Revenue Figures

Direct sales to customers rose 6.6% at constant currencies in the April-June period, it said.

Group revenue totalled €259 million ($298 million), up 2.4% year-on-year when taking into account foreign exchange rates.

Profitability and Cost Control

The Florentine group posted a net profit of €1.5 million for the first half, compared with an adjusted loss of €16 million in the same period a year ago.

Its core profit improved almost by a quarter to €90 million from a year earlier thanks to strict cost control.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8689 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina ZaEditing by Keith Weir)