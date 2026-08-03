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Romania blasts rocks to reroute Danube water to reactor, Hungary gets reprieve - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romania blasts rocks to reroute Danube water to reactor, Hungary gets reprieve

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Energy Nuclear Power Europe infrastructure

Danube Drought Triggers Emergency Nuclear Power Measures in Romania and Hungary

Impact of Danube Drought on Nuclear Power and Energy Supplies

Emergency Actions to Secure Cooling Water

BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Romania blew up a rock outcrop on Monday to help redirect vital cooling water from the drought-hit Danube to its last working nuclear reactor, as neighbouring Hungary said it might be able to eke out two more days of power from its only atomic plant.

The controlled blast set off by Romania's navy sent a tower of water into the air — an extraordinary measure underlining the scale of the crisis in Europe, where heat and drought have lowered river levels and raised concerns about water supplies, river transport and power generation.

Reduced Nuclear Reactor Capacity

With both reactors at reduced capacity, Hungary and Romania are increasingly relying on expensive power imports as heatwave conditions boost demand for electricity. Both countries use water from the Danube as coolant.

Authorities in Hungary, who had earlier said they might have to shut down their Paks nuclear plant as early as Sunday, said it could operate at its current reduced capacity until Monday or Tuesday, offering a small reprieve for the power supply.

The 2-gigawatt Paks plant, which normally generates about half of the country's electricity, was running at just over 10% of its capacity on Monday after the Danube fell to a record low.

"Today, and maybe tomorrow the last turbine producing 240 megawatts can keep working," Hungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar said.

"This is very good news, as the complete shutdown of the plant can be avoided on one of the days with the highest consumption," he added.

Romanian and Hungarian Nuclear Power Responses

Romania’s Measures at Cernavoda

Further downstream, Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, which normally generates a fifth of the country's electricity needs, had to shut down one of its two reactors early last week.

Experts said the controlled explosion would clear the way for authorities to build a temporary dam which would send more water to the river channel where the remaining Cernavoda reactor sits.

The work to redirect more water to the reactor would finish on Wednesday, the navy said.

"Any day past Wednesday or Thursday that the nuclear power plant functions is a gain," Romanian Defence Minister Radu Miruta said on Monday. "A day of it functioning is three times more efficient than the costs of this operation."

Hungary’s Power Supply Situation

Romanian car-making plants run by Renault-owned Dacia and Ford have temporarily halted production until August 19, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Monday, voluntarily reducing power consumption by some 200 MW.

Hungary's Magyar earlier said voluntary cuts in power usage by households and companies, made after a government appeal, had reduced demand by 700 MW on Sunday, significantly easing pressure on the grid.

Corporate and Industrial Power Reductions

Adding to voluntary cuts by other companies, pharma company Richter said on Monday that it would reduce its electricity consumption by more than 50% in the next three weeks, and offered a daily 4 MW of electricity produced by its solar energy park. 

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest;Editing by Alison Williams and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Romania executed an unprecedented controlled explosion on August 3 to redirect Danube water toward its still‐running Cernavodă reactor, underlining the severity of the drought crisis in Europe.
  • Hungary’s Paks nuclear plant, typically generating about half the country’s electricity, is operating at just over 10% capacity and may shut down completely by August 4 or 5 if cooling water levels don’t improve.
  • Both countries have cut nuclear output and are relying on expensive power imports, while voluntary industrial and residential energy savings—like halting production at Romanian auto plants and demand cuts in Hungary—are helping to ease grid pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Romania blow up a rock outcrop in the Danube?
Romania conducted a controlled explosion to reroute water to its last operating nuclear reactor, ensuring adequate cooling during the drought.
How is the Danube drought impacting Hungary's nuclear power plant?
Low river levels forced Hungary's Paks plant to cut output to just over 10% capacity, risking a full shutdown amid high power demand.
What steps are authorities taking to maintain power supply in Romania and Hungary?
Measures include rerouting Danube water, voluntary power use cuts, temporary industrial shutdowns, and increased power imports.
How long can the Hungarian nuclear plant continue operating at reduced capacity?
The Hungarian Paks plant is expected to operate at reduced capacity until Monday or Tuesday, depending on Danube water levels.
Which industries are affected by the power crisis in Romania?
Car manufacturers including Dacia and Ford, and pharma company Richter, have reduced or halted operations to cut electricity use.

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