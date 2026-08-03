England and Wales Record Driest and Sunniest July in UK History

Historic Weather Patterns and Impacts in July

Record-Breaking Dryness Across the UK

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, the Met Office said on Monday, citing provisional data.

Lowest Rainfall Since 1868

• The UK — which comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — received just 35% of average July rainfall, making it the driest July nationally since 1868.

Southern England's Unprecedented Dry Spell

• Southern England saw its driest month ever recorded in a series dating back to 1836.

Sunniest July Ever Recorded

• England and Wales also had their sunniest month ever in July.

Heatwaves and Drought Conditions

• Multiple heatwaves have contributed to drought conditions affecting the whole of Wales and around half of England.

Temperature Records and Health Impacts

• Temperatures have already hit new records for May and June in some parts of the country this year.

• An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have died from heat-related causes so far this year.

Expert Commentary

• "The combination of record-breaking dryness, exceptional warmth and unprecedented sunshine has delivered one of the most notable summer months in our historical records," Met Office Science Manager Amy Doherty said in a statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M, editing by William James)