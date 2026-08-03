England and Wales Record Driest and Sunniest July in UK History
Historic Weather Patterns and Impacts in July
Record-Breaking Dryness Across the UK
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, the Met Office said on Monday, citing provisional data.
Lowest Rainfall Since 1868
• The UK — which comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — received just 35% of average July rainfall, making it the driest July nationally since 1868.
Southern England's Unprecedented Dry Spell
• Southern England saw its driest month ever recorded in a series dating back to 1836.
Sunniest July Ever Recorded
• England and Wales also had their sunniest month ever in July.
Heatwaves and Drought Conditions
• Multiple heatwaves have contributed to drought conditions affecting the whole of Wales and around half of England.
Temperature Records and Health Impacts
• Temperatures have already hit new records for May and June in some parts of the country this year.
• An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have died from heat-related causes so far this year.
Expert Commentary
• "The combination of record-breaking dryness, exceptional warmth and unprecedented sunshine has delivered one of the most notable summer months in our historical records," Met Office Science Manager Amy Doherty said in a statement.
(Reporting by Muvija M, editing by William James)