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England and Wales record driest-ever July - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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England and Wales record driest-ever July

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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England and Wales Record Driest and Sunniest July in UK History

Historic Weather Patterns and Impacts in July

Record-Breaking Dryness Across the UK

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, the Met Office said on Monday, citing provisional data.

Lowest Rainfall Since 1868

• The UK — which comprises England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — received just 35% of average July rainfall, making it the driest July nationally since 1868.

Southern England's Unprecedented Dry Spell

• Southern England saw its driest month ever recorded in a series dating back to 1836.

Sunniest July Ever Recorded

• England and Wales also had their sunniest month ever in July.

Heatwaves and Drought Conditions

• Multiple heatwaves have contributed to drought conditions affecting the whole of Wales and around half of England.

Temperature Records and Health Impacts

• Temperatures have already hit new records for May and June in some parts of the country this year.

• An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have died from heat-related causes so far this year.

Expert Commentary

• "The combination of record-breaking dryness, exceptional warmth and unprecedented sunshine has delivered one of the most notable summer months in our historical records," Met Office Science Manager Amy Doherty said in a statement.

(Reporting by Muvija M, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • England and Wales had their driest July in recorded history, with southern England especially impacted, marking the driest month since data began ~190 years ago (Met Office provisional data) (apnews.com).
  • All of Wales and over half of England are in drought, with many rivers at record low levels and exceptionally high river temperatures reported in Wales (apnews.com).
  • July was also the sunniest and among the hottest on record for England and Wales, contributing to one of the most notable summer months ever logged (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much rainfall did the UK receive in July?
The UK received just 35% of its average July rainfall, making it the driest July nationally since 1868.
Which regions experienced the driest July ever?
Southern England had its driest month ever on record, and England and Wales both recorded the driest July in history.
What weather records were broken in July?
July saw record-breaking dryness, unprecedented sunshine, and multiple heatwaves in England and Wales.
How have the heatwaves affected England and Wales?
Heatwaves contributed to widespread drought, affecting all of Wales and around half of England.
What is the estimated number of heat-related deaths in Britain this year?
An estimated 2,877 people in Britain have died from heat-related causes so far this year.

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