Russia Files Antitrust Case Against Apple for Failing to Pre-Install Domestic Apps
Russian Antitrust Watchdog Targets Apple Over App Pre-Installation
Background of the Antitrust Case
MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has opened a case against Apple after the U.S. technology company failed to comply with a warning related to the pre-installation of Russia's MAX messaging app and Russian app store on its devices, state news agency RIA reported on Monday.
Details of the Warning and Non-Compliance
Implications for Apple and the Russian Market
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maxim Rodionov)