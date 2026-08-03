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Russia opens case against Apple over pre-installation of domestic apps - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia opens case against Apple over pre-installation of domestic apps

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Russia Files Antitrust Case Against Apple for Failing to Pre-Install Domestic Apps

Russian Antitrust Watchdog Targets Apple Over App Pre-Installation

Background of the Antitrust Case

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has opened a case against Apple after the U.S. technology company failed to comply with a warning related to the pre-installation of Russia's MAX messaging app and Russian app store on its devices, state news agency RIA reported on Monday.

Details of the Warning and Non-Compliance

Implications for Apple and the Russian Market

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maxim Rodionov)

Key Takeaways

  • In July 2026, FAS issued a warning to Apple for not pre‑installing MAX and RuStore on iPhones and iPads as required by Russian law (garant.ru).
  • Russia mandates that MAX messenger and RuStore be pre‑installed on all mobile devices sold in the country since September 2025 (finance.yahoo.com).
  • The antitrust case could result in a penalty of up to 4 billion rubles if Apple does not comply (garant.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia open a case against Apple?
Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog opened a case because Apple did not comply with a warning to pre-install Russia's MAX messaging app and Russian app store.
Which domestic apps did Russia want pre-installed on Apple devices?
Russia requested that Apple's devices come with the MAX messaging app and Russian app store pre-installed.
Who reported the case against Apple in Russia?
The case was reported by state news agency RIA, with reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maxim Rodionov.
Which authority is handling the Apple case in Russia?
The case is being handled by Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog.

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