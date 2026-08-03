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Russia set to increase exports from western ports in August amid firm demand in Asia, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia set to increase exports from western ports in August amid firm demand in Asia, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Russia to Increase Oil Exports from Western Ports in August on Strong Asia Demand

Overview of Russia's Oil Export Plans and Market Dynamics

Increase in Oil Shipments from Western Ports

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Oil shipments from Russia's western ports are set to increase 4% in August from July as drone attacks on domestic refineries make more crude available for exports, while strong demand in Asia encourages sellers to load more, two traders said.

Exports from the Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, along with the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, are set to reach around 2.7 million barrels per day in August, according to the preliminary data collected by traders.

Impact of Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Refineries

Ukraine's attacks on Russia's refineries have meant that less oil can be processed and has to be exported.

Port Loadings and Export Capacity Constraints

Loadings from the ports are set to be near capacity, though ongoing strikes and a lack of tonnage available for such shipments may cap the export volumes, the traders said.

Recent Trends and Market Reactions

Decline in July Exports Due to Black Sea Disruptions

Russia's oil exports from western ports declined in July to 2.6 million bpd as repeated Ukrainian attacks in the Black Sea disrupted loadings at Novorossiysk.

Asian Demand and Price Dynamics

Firm Prices for Urals Crude

High demand for Russian oil in Asia amid ongoing unrest in the Middle East, which has disrupted supplies via the Strait of Hormuz,  is keeping prices for Russia's flagship Urals crude firm.

Urals crude differentials for delivery to India in late August and September have firmed to minus $2 to $3 per barrel to Brent at delivery, Reuters reported.

Chinese Refiners Increase Purchases

Chinese refiners have also turned back to Russian oil due to Middle East supply disruptions. Two major Chinese refiners snapped up most of Russian ESPO Blend for September-loading cargoes at narrower discounts.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Exports from Primorsk, Ust‑Luga and Novorossiysk are set to rise to ~2.7 million bpd in August, approximately 4 % higher than July, as crude diverted from damaged refineries becomes available for shipment. (tradingview.com)
  • Ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes have disrupted refinery output, forcing more crude into export channels and spurring Russia to revise its western port loading plans upward. (tradingview.com)
  • Strong Asian demand—amid Middle East supply disruptions—and narrowing Urals crude differentials (around –$2 to –$3 per barrel versus Brent) continue to support Russian exports. (tradingview.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Russian oil exports from western ports increasing in August?
Exports are increasing due to reduced domestic refinery processing after drone attacks and strong demand from buyers in Asia.
Which ports are involved in the increased Russian oil shipments?
The Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, and the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk are leading the shipments.
What is the expected export volume for Russian oil from western ports in August?
Oil exports from western ports are projected to reach around 2.7 million barrels per day in August.
How is Asian demand affecting Russian oil exports?
Strong Asian demand, especially from India and China, is encouraging increased exports and keeping Urals crude prices firm.
What factors are limiting further growth in Russian oil exports?
Ongoing strikes and a limited number of available oil tankers may cap export volumes.

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