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Broadcom loses court bid to suspend EU antitrust request for US legal papers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Broadcom loses court bid to suspend EU antitrust request for US legal papers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Regulation Antitrust

Broadcom Loses Legal Challenge Against EU Antitrust Demand Over US Legal Documents

EU Court Rejects Broadcom's Request to Withhold US Legal Documents

By Foo Yun Chee

Background of the Legal Dispute

Broadcom's Acquisition of VMware and EU Antitrust Scrutiny

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Broadcom on Monday lost its bid to suspend a European Union antitrust request for U.S. legal documents protected by U.S. legal professional privilege in a case related to VMware, which it acquired in 2023, after an EU court sided with EU regulators.

Request for Interim Measures

The U.S. chipmaker in May asked the Luxembourg-based General Court for an interim measure against the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, after it was hit with a demand to present documents produced outside the EU.

Legal Arguments and Court's Reasoning

Attorney-Client Privilege: US vs EU Perspectives

It said the request went against U.S. attorney-client privilege, which protects confidential communications between lawyers and their clients. In the EU, this status covers only communications between a company and its external lawyers but not in-house lawyers.

General Court's Ruling

The General Court, Europe's second-highest, rejected Broadcom's arguments.

Commission's Investigative Powers Upheld

"It is for the Commission to decide whether a particular item of information is necessary to enable it to bring to light an infringement of the EU competition rules," the judge said.

"If the undertaking under investigation was itself able to decide which documents are, in its view, relevant for the purposes of that investigation, that would seriously undermine the Commission's powers of investigation," they said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun CheeEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Broadcom’s request to suspend the EU Commission’s demand for U.S. legal documents was rejected by the EU General Court, reinforcing EU competition investigators’ authority.
  • Legal professional privilege under EU law protects only communications with external EU‑qualified lawyers—not in‑house or non‑EU counsel—which undermined Broadcom’s privilege-based objections.
  • This ruling highlights the clash between U.S. and EU privilege regimes and signals potential challenges for multinational firms in navigating cross-border antitrust investigations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Broadcom seek to suspend the EU antitrust request?
Broadcom sought to suspend the EU antitrust request because it claimed the demand for U.S. legal documents violated U.S. attorney-client privilege.
What was the outcome of Broadcom's court bid?
The EU General Court rejected Broadcom's bid, siding with EU regulators and allowing the Commission's request for documents.
How does attorney-client privilege differ between the EU and the US?
In the US, privilege covers all confidential communications with lawyers, while in the EU it applies only to external lawyers, not in-house lawyers.
Which company is involved in the EU antitrust case acquired by Broadcom?
The antitrust case is related to VMware, which was acquired by Broadcom in 2023.
What authority does the European Commission have in antitrust investigations?
The Commission can decide what information is necessary to investigate potential competition rule infringements.

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