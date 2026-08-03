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KKR closes $19.2 billion infrastructure fund for North America, Europe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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KKR closes $19.2 billion infrastructure fund for North America, Europe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 3, 2026

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KKR Secures $19.2 Billion for Major North American and European Infrastructure Fund

KKR's Record Infrastructure Fund and Market Impact

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR said on Monday it had closed a record $19.2 billion infrastructure fund focused on investing in assets primarily in North America and Western Europe.

Surge in Infrastructure Fundraising

Infrastructure fundraising has surged in recent years, fueled by growing investor demand for assets linked to the energy transition and digital infrastructure, especially data centers benefiting from the rise of artificial intelligence.

KKR's Global Infrastructure Business

Growth and Scale

The company's infrastructure business has grown into one of the biggest globally, with KKR managing about $120 billion in infrastructure equity.

It saw inflows of $34 billion in the second quarter, driven by the real assets business which houses KKR's infrastructure strategies.

Investment Strategy and Focus

Through its global infrastructure strategy, KKR has invested more than $70 billion of equity in infrastructure assets across North America and Europe, the company said.

KKR said the fund, Global Infrastructure Investors V, contributes to the roughly $45 billion raised across its latest infrastructure fund vintages globally.

Fund V Objectives and Commitments

Fund V will focus on infrastructure investments that provide critical services, benefit from high barriers to entry and are expected to generate stable cash flows over the long term, KKR said. The fund has already committed more than $9 billion to investments.

European Infrastructure and Economic Outlook

"Europe is entering a period where investment in critical infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in supporting competitiveness, energy security and economic resilience," said Vincent Policard, Co-Head of European Infrastructure at KKR.

Financial Performance and Outlook

The company beat expectations for second-quarter profit last week, as it collected higher fees from managing a growing pool of client money and cashed in on a strong run of asset sales.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Key Takeaways

  • KKR’s $19.2 billion fund (Global Infrastructure Investors V) is the largest infrastructure fund closed by the firm to date, focused on critical, high‑barrier North American and Western European assets.
  • Infrastructure fundraising is booming—2025 global infrastructure fund commitments hit ~$250.7 billion, more than 150 % over 2024—with data centers and energy transition among the key themes driving this surge.
  • KKR’s infrastructure platform now oversees about $120 billion in equity, saw a $34 billion inflow in Q2, and has deployed over $70 billion globally, underscoring its dominant position in the asset class.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of KKR's latest infrastructure fund?
KKR's latest infrastructure fund closed at a record $19.2 billion.
Which regions will the KKR infrastructure fund focus on?
The fund will focus on assets primarily in North America and Western Europe.
What types of infrastructure are targeted by KKR's fund?
KKR targets investments in energy transition and digital infrastructure, including data centers.
How much infrastructure equity does KKR currently manage?
KKR manages about $120 billion in infrastructure equity globally.
What are the fund's investment priorities?
The fund aims to invest in critical services, high-barrier assets, and those expected to generate stable long-term cash flows.

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