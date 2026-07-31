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British Airways owner IAG misses second-quarter profit view - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British Airways owner IAG misses second-quarter profit view

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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British Airways owner IAG second-quarter profit drops 16% on Iran war hit

Profit Decline and Contributing Factors

July 31 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG reported a 16% drop in second-quarter profit on Friday, weighed down by soaring fuel costs and weak travel demand linked to the Middle East conflict, and said it now expects capacity to be flat this year.

Fuel Costs and Financial Forecasts

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, said its fuel costs for the year would range between €8.3 billion and €8.6 billion, slightly lower than the roughly €9 billion ($10.36 billion) forecast in May.

Impact of Middle East Conflict

The quarterly results reflect the pressure and uncertainty highlighted by fellow carriers Ryanair and easyJet this month, as a prolonged and escalating war raises costs and weakens travel demand.

Rising Fuel Prices and Emissions Charges

All of IAG's airlines saw an adverse impact from higher fuel prices from March onwards, as fuel costs and emissions charges jumped nearly 23% in the second quarter to €2.22 billion, IAG said.

Transatlantic Routes and Booking Trends

IAG has long relied on strong demand on its core transatlantic routes, but the war is now undermining that key source of earnings. The airline was forced to warn on profit and capacity in May.

It said it was around 57% booked for the second half of the year, with booked revenue in line with a year ago. It continues to expect to offset around 60% of its higher fuel bill through higher ticket pricing and cost initiatives.

Quarterly Profit and Analyst Expectations

The carrier posted an operating profit before exceptional items of €1.41 billion for the quarter on Friday, below the €1.68 billion reported a year earlier, but slightly ahead of the €1.37 billion forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.8692 euros)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Joanna Plucinska in London; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • IAG’s Q2 operating profit of €1.26 billion missed analyst forecast of ~€1.37 billion, pressured by soaring fuel costs linked to the Iran conflict(lse.co.uk).
  • Jet‑fuel costs are expected to reach around €9 billion in 2026—roughly €2 billion above 2025 levels—with 70 % hedged; IAG aims to offset 60 % of the extra cost via fare hikes and cost actions(rte.ie).
  • IAG now expects flat annual capacity, down from prior guidance for a ~3 % increase, reflecting operational pressures amid fuel cost and supply uncertainties(rte.ie).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did IAG miss its second-quarter profit estimates?
IAG missed its Q2 profit estimates due to soaring fuel costs linked to the Iran war.
What was IAG's operating profit for the second quarter?
IAG posted an operating profit of €1.26 billion for the second quarter.
What is IAG's outlook on capacity for the year?
IAG expects its capacity to remain flat for the remainder of the year.

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