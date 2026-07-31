Amadeus Cuts 2026 Revenue Guidance Amid Booking Declines from Iran War

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Amadeus Financial Performance

Booking Declines and Revenue Guidance Adjustment

July 31 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus said on Friday its bookings had been hit by the war in the Middle East, prompting it to trim its 2026 revenue guidance from high-single-digit percentage growth to mid- to high-single-digit growth.

Second-Quarter Profit Results

The company's second-quarter adjusted core profit was €672.8 million ($774.2 million) and beat analysts' average estimate of €657 million, according to LSEG data.

Booking Cancellations and Air Traffic Disruptions

The turmoil in the Middle East caused an increased number of booking cancellations and air traffic disruptions, leading to a 7.6% decline in quarterly bookings, Amadeus said.

Broader Industry Challenges

Global Airline Association Forecasts

Amadeus, which operates the world's largest travel booking system, is facing increased pressure from an uncertain travel environment, with global airline association IATA slashing its passenger demand growth forecast for 2026 from 4.9% to 2.1% last month due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Recent Passenger Demand Data

Demand has in fact grown well below that target — at a negligible 0.6% in the first five months of the year — IATA's latest data showed on Thursday.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8690 euros)

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga and Gemma Guasch in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)