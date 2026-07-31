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UK annual house price growth slows to 1.8% in July, Nationwide says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK annual house price growth slows to 1.8% in July, Nationwide says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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UK annual house price growth slows in July, Nationwide says

Nationwide Reports on UK House Price Trends

Monthly and Annual House Price Changes

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - British house prices rose for the first time in three months in July, mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society said on Friday, but the small increase was not enough to stop a slowdown in the annual rate amid an uncertain economic outlook.

House prices in July were 1.8% higher than a year earlier, slowing from a 2.2% increase in June, after prices rose 0.1% in July alone, Nationwide said.

The price moves were broadly in line with those expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Expert Commentary

"Geopolitical tensions remain high, with the conflict between Iran and the U.S. again exerting upward pressure on energy prices and market interest rates in recent weeks," Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said.

Bank of England Policy and Market Reactions

Interest Rate Decisions

The Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged at 3.75% on Thursday and Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank was not edging towards a rate hike.

Inflation Risks and Market Expectations

But he added that market bets for at least one quarter-point rate increase this year reflected the risk that the U.S.-Iran war could create bigger inflation pressures than the BoE anticipated.

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Monthly house price growth in July was modest at 0.1%, with annual growth easing to 1.8%, below economist expectations of 1.9%
  • The slowdown follows stronger annual growth in June (2.2%) and reflects ongoing affordability pressures due to elevated mortgage rates and still-high house‑to‑income ratios (nationwide.co.uk)
  • Wider UK HPI data shows average prices up 2.7% year‑on‑year to May 2026, though growth has slowed from 3.9% in April, underlining a broader cooling trend (ons.gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the annual house price growth in the UK in July 2024?
Annual house price growth slowed to 1.8% in July 2024, according to Nationwide.
How much did UK house prices rise monthly in July 2024?
UK house prices rose by 0.1% in July 2024.
How did the annual increase in July compare to June?
The annual increase slowed from 2.2% in June to 1.8% in July.
Which organization provided the latest UK house price data?
The data was provided by Nationwide Building Society.

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