GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
NatWest reports profit up 20%, brings forward buyback plans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

NatWest reports profit up 20%, brings forward buyback plans 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

NatWest Announces 20% Profit Surge and Earlier Share Buyback Plans

NatWest's Strong First-Half Financial Performance

Operating Profit Surpasses Expectations

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - NatWest reported a better than expected first-half operating profit before tax of £4.3 billion ($5.8 billion)on Friday, as stronger revenue generation and resilient credit quality helped offset cost pressures.

Year-on-Year Profit Growth

The bank's profit for January to June was above analysts' forecasts for £4 billion, and up 20% from £3.6 billion in the same period a year ago.

Dividend and Share Buyback Announcements

NatWest also announced an interim dividend of 12 pence per share and said it would consider share buybacks from full year 2026, six months earlier than previously planned.

($1 = 0.7440 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • First‑half operating profit reached £4.3 billion, beating forecasts and up from £3.6 billion a year earlier
  • Interim dividend set at 12 pence per share
  • Share buybacks accelerated to start from full‑year 2026, six months earlier than planned

Frequently Asked Questions

What was NatWest's operating profit for the first half of 2023?
NatWest reported a first-half operating profit before tax of £4.3 billion.
How much did NatWest's profit rise compared to last year?
NatWest's profit increased by 20% compared to the same period last year.
What interim dividend did NatWest announce?
NatWest announced an interim dividend of 12 pence per share.
When will NatWest consider share buybacks?
NatWest will consider share buybacks from full year 2026, six months earlier than previously planned.
What helped offset NatWest's cost pressures?
Stronger revenue generation and resilient credit quality helped offset cost pressures.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Puma posts Q2 sales slightly ahead of expectations

Puma posts Q2 sales slightly ahead of expectations

Image for Shell to sell BG Cyprus for up to $720 million

Shell to sell BG Cyprus for up to $720 million

Image for UK annual house price growth slows to 1.8% in July, Nationwide says

UK annual house price growth slows to 1.8% in July, Nationwide says

Image for British Airways owner IAG misses second-quarter profit view

British Airways owner IAG misses second-quarter profit view

Image for French banks want state to guarantee 2027 election loans, incoming lobby chief says

French banks want state to guarantee 2027 election loans, incoming lobby chief says

Image for Engie's first-half earnings rise 3.3% on strong gas trading, higher power network fees

Engie's first-half earnings rise 3.3% on strong gas trading, higher power network fees

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Forvia sales fall less than expected, but China business declines
Forvia sales fall less than expected, but China business declines
Image for Swiss National Bank posts big Q2 profit thanks to share price rally
Swiss National Bank posts big Q2 profit thanks to share price rally
Image for Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum
Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum
Image for Austria's OMV reports Q2 operating profit ahead of expectations
Austria's OMV reports Q2 operating profit ahead of expectations
Image for Credit Agricole tops Q2 forecasts, dismisses Monte Paschi-Banco BPM tie-up talk
Credit Agricole tops Q2 forecasts, dismisses Monte Paschi-Banco BPM tie-up talk
Image for Analysis-Spain courts Chinese firms but looks to EU for ground rules
Analysis-Spain courts Chinese firms but looks to EU for ground rules
Image for Morning Bid: Yen sinks as BOJ holds - and it's the KOSPI's best day
Morning Bid: Yen sinks as BOJ holds - and it's the KOSPI's best day
Image for Holcim raises full-year guidance after Q2 profit beat
Holcim raises full-year guidance after Q2 profit beat
Image for Hensoldt backs 2026 targets as order intake doubles, backlog tops 10 billion euros
Hensoldt backs 2026 targets as order intake doubles, backlog tops 10 billion euros
Image for BOJ keeps rates steady, delivers hawkish signal as government props up yen
BOJ keeps rates steady, delivers hawkish signal as government props up yen
Image for Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy Polish retailer Zabka for $8.7 billion
Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy Polish retailer Zabka for $8.7 billion
Image for Factbox-Tesla's China operations, the EV maker's global production powerhouse
Factbox-Tesla's China operations, the EV maker's global production powerhouse
View All Finance Posts