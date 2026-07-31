NatWest Announces 20% Profit Surge and Earlier Share Buyback Plans
NatWest's Strong First-Half Financial Performance
Operating Profit Surpasses Expectations
LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - NatWest reported a better than expected first-half operating profit before tax of £4.3 billion ($5.8 billion)on Friday, as stronger revenue generation and resilient credit quality helped offset cost pressures.
Year-on-Year Profit Growth
The bank's profit for January to June was above analysts' forecasts for £4 billion, and up 20% from £3.6 billion in the same period a year ago.
Dividend and Share Buyback Announcements
NatWest also announced an interim dividend of 12 pence per share and said it would consider share buybacks from full year 2026, six months earlier than previously planned.
($1 = 0.7440 pounds)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)