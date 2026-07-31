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Puma posts Q2 sales slightly ahead of expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Puma posts Q2 sales slightly ahead of expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 31, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 31, 2026

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Puma Posts Q2 Sales Slightly Ahead of Expectations Despite Decline

Q2 Financial Results Overview

July 31 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma on Friday reported a narrower-than-expected decline in its quarterly currency-adjusted sales, despite weak consumer demand in key regions.

Revenue Performance

The company posted revenue of 1.69 billion euros ($1.94 billion) for the second-quarter, down from 1.94 billion euros a year earlier, but slightly surpassing analysts' average estimate of 1.67 billion euros in a company-provided poll.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8692 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue of €1.69 billion (~$1.94 billion) slightly exceeded consensus forecast of €1.67 billion “company‑provided poll” (mediahub.puma.com).
  • The currency‑adjusted sales decline was narrower than expected, indicating that key reset measures and inventory clearance are starting to moderate the downturn (pumagroup.com).
  • This performance lines up with Puma’s broader 2026 strategic transition, focused on cleaner distribution, reduced inventory, and positioning for a return to growth by 2027 (pumagroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What were Puma's Q2 2024 revenue figures?
Puma reported revenue of 1.69 billion euros ($1.94 billion) for the second quarter of 2024.
Did Puma's Q2 revenue meet analyst expectations?
Yes, Puma's Q2 revenue slightly surpassed analyst estimates of 1.67 billion euros.
How did Puma's Q2 sales change compared to last year?
Puma's Q2 sales declined from 1.94 billion euros a year earlier to 1.69 billion euros.
What impacted Puma's Q2 sales performance?
Puma cited weak consumer demand in key regions as impacting its Q2 sales.

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