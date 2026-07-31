Puma Posts Q2 Sales Slightly Ahead of Expectations Despite Decline
Q2 Financial Results Overview
July 31 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma on Friday reported a narrower-than-expected decline in its quarterly currency-adjusted sales, despite weak consumer demand in key regions.
Revenue Performance
The company posted revenue of 1.69 billion euros ($1.94 billion) for the second-quarter, down from 1.94 billion euros a year earlier, but slightly surpassing analysts' average estimate of 1.67 billion euros in a company-provided poll.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8692 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk, Editing by Linda Pasquini)