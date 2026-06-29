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Soccer-London-born DR Congo fullback looking to derail England at World Cup - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-London-born DR Congo fullback looking to derail England at World Cup

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Football World Cup Players Abroad International Soccer

DR Congo’s London-born Fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka Faces England in World Cup Clash

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Journey and English-Born Players at the World Cup

Wan-Bissaka’s Role in DR Congo’s World Cup Campaign

By Mark Gleeson

ATLANTA, June 29 (Reuters) - If the Democratic Republic of Congo are going to hold England at bay in their World Cup last-32 tie in Atlanta on Wednesday, Croydon-born defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be key to their chances.

The 28-year-old was one of the outstanding performers for the Congolese as they got past the first round for the first time and booked a prestigious meeting with England in the knockout round.

Background and International Allegiance

Wan-Bissaka is one of two English-born players in the squad and came close to winning a cap for England, having been called up in September 2019 ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo, but was forced to withdraw because of a back injury.

It provided a rare window of opportunity because the likes of Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier and Reece James then kept him from another call-up, even if he made a £50 million ($66.29 million) move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United.

The lack of opportunity for Wan-Bissaka, now at West Ham United, meant he grew more receptive to persistent overtures from DR Congo. His father, Ambroise, who was a cleaner in London and would take his sons by public transport to training, hails from Congo.

Switching Allegiance to DR Congo

Wan-Bissaka eschewed a handful of call-ups before he finally agreed to change his allegiance, having played for England at under-21 level, and debuted for DR Congo last September during the World Cup qualifiers.

"I wanted to join the national team when I felt ready. Only I know when I am ready, not when others decide for me,” he said at the time.

Wan-Bissaka has missed only two of the 17 matches the Congolese have played since.

Other English-Born Players in the DR Congo Squad

DR Congo also have 31-year-old London-born Aaron Tshibola in the squad. The Kilmarnock defensive midfielder, who has also played for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, was a late call-up for injured Rocky Bushiri.

English Representation in the Last 16

ENGLISH REPRESENTATION IN THE LAST 16

English representation is already secured in the last 16 after Canada beat South Africa 1-0 on Sunday.

English-Born Players Across World Cup Teams

Defender Luc de Fougerolles, a product of Fulham’s academy, Middlesbrough defender Alfie Jones and back-up goalkeeper Owen Goodman, on loan at Barnsley from Palace last season, are all English-born players in the co-hosts' squad.

The U.S. have Giovanni Reyna, born in Sunderland when his father Claudio played for the Black Cats, and Sebastian Berhalter, whose dad Greg was at Palace when he was born, plus Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson among their English-born contingent.

Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Michael Olise are among the more prominent English-born players competing at the World Cup, but the Norwegians also have Liverpool-born Thelo Aasgaard.

Notable Performances and Other Teams

Jerome Opoku, who began his career at Accrington Stanley, and Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo, both started against the country of their birth when Ghana drew 0-0 with England in Boston in the group phase, while Brandon Thomas-Asante was an unused substitute.

English-born players also competed for New Zealand and Scotland, and New Zealander Marvin Keller is the Swiss back-up goalkeeper, while the 23-year-old Manchester-born Zidane Iqbal played in all three of Iraq’s games at the tournament.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Wan‑Bissaka’s international switch was confirmed in August 2025 and he made his DR Congo debut on 5 September 2025 (en.wikipedia.org)
  • He’s featured in nearly all of DR Congo’s matches since, including being named in their 26‑man 2026 World Cup squad alongside fellow London‑born Aaron Tshibola (bbc.co.uk)
  • DR Congo are making only their second World Cup appearance since 1974, securing historic progression to the last‑32; Wan‑Bissaka’s Premier League pedigree boosts their prospects (learn.englandfootball.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the London-born DR Congo defender facing England at the World Cup?
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, born in Croydon, London, is representing DR Congo and will play against England in the World Cup last-32 tie.
How did Aaron Wan-Bissaka become eligible to play for DR Congo?
After limited opportunities with England, Wan-Bissaka switched allegiance to DR Congo, debuting in World Cup qualifiers after playing for England's under-21 team.
How many English-born players are there in the DR Congo squad?
There are two English-born players in DR Congo's squad: Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Aaron Tshibola.
Are there other English-born footballers representing different countries at the World Cup?
Yes, several English-born footballers are representing countries like Norway, France, Ghana, New Zealand, Scotland, and Iraq at the World Cup.
Where will the DR Congo vs England World Cup match be played?
The match will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

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