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Ukrainian family in Kyiv loses treasured cultural items in Russian attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Ukrainian Family in Kyiv Loses Cultural Treasures in Russian Airstrike

Impact of Russian Airstrikes on Ukrainian Families and Cultural Heritage

By Vladyslav Smilianets

Destruction of Family Heirlooms and Personal Loss

KYIV, July 3 (Reuters) - Iryna Plekhova wobbled as she stepped over the ashes of family treasures such as charred books, scorched icons and a melted rosary in her Kyiv apartment, damaged on Thursday in a Russian airstrike.

The rosary, she said, was given to her family by Pope Francis.

"We don't have anything left," said Plekhova, a 42-year-old cultural manager. "Everything was totally burned."

Details of the Airstrike and Its Aftermath

Thursday's missile and drone attack, one of the worst attacks on Kyiv in more than four years of war, killed 30 people and wrought damage across the Ukrainian capital.

It also wiped away precious items which Plekhova and her film-director husband had collected over decades. The couple lived in a building near the country's largest film archive which had historically housed Ukrainian filmmakers.

Previous Attacks and Escalating Damage

It had been slightly damaged in a previous attack on June 15, but debris from Thursday's strike caused a fire that engulfed much of the structure.

Among the lost items were around 5,000 old books, an icon her grandmother had kept throughout World War Two and DVDs of old footage the couple had planned to submit to the archive.

Moments of Hope Amidst Ruins

Dressed in a disposable medical smock as she sorted through the debris, Plekhova flashed a smile when she noticed a lightly damaged plaque featuring Ukraine's coat of arms sitting on a blown-out windowsill.

"Oh my lord, look what's left - I'll take it," she said. Pointing to the corner, she added: "And there was also a Ukrainian flag hanging here."

Broader Impact on Ukrainian Cultural Heritage

Attacks by Russia, which launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, have frequently damaged Ukrainian landmarks, monuments and staples of cultural heritage, ranging from museums to churches.

Recent Damage to Religious and Historic Sites

Last month, the Dormition Cathedral of Kyiv's Pechersk Lavra complex - one of the holiest sites in Ukraine - was badly damaged in what Ukrainian officials said was a deliberate attack.

Accusations of Cultural Erasure

Plekhova and other Ukrainians say Russia is attempting to erase their culture as part of its war. Moscow has said it strikes only targets associated with Ukraine's war effort.

(Writing by Dan Peleschuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • At least 30 civilians were killed and over 90 injured in one of Kyiv’s deadliest attacks this year, involving hundreds of drones and missiles across the city (japantimes.co.jp).
  • The assault damaged cultural treasures, including the Dormition Cathedral at Kyiv‑Pechersk Lavra and the Dovzhenko Film Studio, reflecting a broader pattern of heritage destruction (lemonde.fr).
  • Since 2022, Russia has damaged over 1,700 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine, underlining the strategic destruction of Ukrainian identity (kyivpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What cultural items did the family in Kyiv lose during the Russian attack?
The family lost around 5,000 old books, charred icons, a melted rosary, and DVDs of old film footage.
Where was the Ukrainian family's apartment located?
Their apartment was in Kyiv, near the country's largest film archive, in a building historically used by filmmakers.
How did the Russian airstrike affect Ukrainian cultural heritage?
The airstrike damaged landmarks, family collections, and items of national and personal significance, erasing elements of Ukrainian culture.
What was unique about the family's lost rosary?
The melted rosary had been given to the family by Pope Francis, making it particularly treasured.
Has Ukrainian cultural heritage been targeted in other attacks?
Yes, previous attacks damaged Ukrainian landmarks like Kyiv's Pechersk Lavra and other sites of cultural significance.

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