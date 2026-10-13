GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Eagle S tanker involved in undersea cable damage case in Finland - Global Banking & Finance Review
The Eagle S oil tanker, accused of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, faces legal charges. This incident highlights growing concerns over maritime safety and infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea region.
Finance

French ministries' pension costs crowd out public services spending, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Public Sector Pensions

Rising Pension Costs Crowd Out Public Spending in French Ministries

Impact of Pension Expenditures on French Ministry Budgets

Overview of Pension Costs in Ministry Budgets

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nearly a third of some French ministries' budgets pay for the pensions of retired civil servants, squeezing out spending on other priorities such as education, a government report said.

The report, a 250-page annex to the finance bill, is the first to break down retirement costs for each ministry and comes amid growing political attention towards the cost of France's rising pensions bill.

Breakdown of Pension Spending by Ministry

It shows that 32% of the education ministry’s appropriations, or €28.5 billion ($32 billion), ends up with the special pension account that funds state civil servants' pensions. 

The share for the interior ministry, which employs national police officers in France, is 30%. Across all ministries, the average is about 13%.

Trends and Effects on Public Services

The report, which said overall pension spending has risen by 2.5 percentage points of GDP between 2000 and 2023 while that for education has declined 0.5, follows street protests by high school students protesting poor conditions in classrooms.

"The burden of pension expenditure within ministerial budgets thus has a crowding-out effect: in each ministry, the funds allocated to pensions are not available to fund public services," the report said.

Demographic Challenges in State Pension Schemes

Pension spending is highest at the largest public employers, like the education ministry which pays teachers, because the money compensates for a demographic imbalance in the state pension scheme. The report says the state pension scheme has only 0.94 workers contributing for every pensioner, compared with 1.5 in the basic statutory private-sector scheme.

Employer Contributions and Future Outlook

Each ministry pays an employer contribution into the pension account, which has been steadily increasing as the number of retirees grows and the number of public workers shrinks.

($1 = 0.8944 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh ThomasEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Education ministry allocates 32% (€28.5 bn) of its budget to the pensions of retired civil servants, while the interior ministry allocates 30%—much higher than the 13% ministry-wide average.
  • Pension spending has increased by 2.5 percentage points of GDP between 2000 and 2023, whereas education spending’s share of GDP has declined by 0.5 points, reflecting a shift in budget priorities.
  • France’s pension burden is unusually high—public pension expenditure reached 14.6% of GDP in 2023, driven by demographic imbalance, low effective retirement age, and a high old-age dependency ratio.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of French education ministry's budget goes to pensions?
According to the report, 32% of the education ministry’s budget is allocated to pensions for retired civil servants.
How do pension costs affect public service spending in France?
Pension costs crowd out other spending, leaving less money for priorities like education and public services.
Which French ministries have the highest pension spending?
The education ministry and interior ministry have the highest pension spending, with 32% and 30% respectively.
Why are pension costs rising in French ministries?
Rising pension costs are due to more retirees and fewer active public workers, leading to higher employer contributions.
How does France's public sector pension scheme compare to the private sector?
The state scheme has 0.94 workers per pensioner, compared to 1.5 in the private-sector scheme.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UN development agency teams up with World Bank, others as funds grow scarce

UN development agency teams up with World Bank, others as funds grow scarce

Image for OPEC raises 2027 oil demand view, citing need to rebuild stocks

OPEC raises 2027 oil demand view, citing need to rebuild stocks

Image for Exclusive-LSEG considers bid for Octus financial data group, sources say 

Exclusive-LSEG considers bid for Octus financial data group, sources say 

Image for European automakers urge support as VW warns of 'enormous pressure'

European automakers urge support as VW warns of 'enormous pressure'

Image for Slovakia to connect Mochovce nuclear power plant's fourth unit as ramp-up continues

Slovakia to connect Mochovce nuclear power plant's fourth unit as ramp-up continues

Image for Scaleway to open Nvidia-powered computing site in Copenhagen

Scaleway to open Nvidia-powered computing site in Copenhagen

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's FTSE 100 hits three-week high on financials strength, falling bond yields
UK's FTSE 100 hits three-week high on financials strength, falling bond yields
Image for Scaleway to build AMD-powered AI supercomputer in Sweden
Scaleway to build AMD-powered AI supercomputer in Sweden
Image for BlackRock replaces WCAS in joint venture with Humana for senior clinics
BlackRock replaces WCAS in joint venture with Humana for senior clinics
Image for Stellantis to start deployment of STLA One platform with Peugeot brand in France
Stellantis to start deployment of STLA One platform with Peugeot brand in France
Image for IMF flags risks to global economy from AI market correction, war and debt
IMF flags risks to global economy from AI market correction, war and debt
Image for Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI
Scientists call for international body to oversee advanced AI
Image for Exclusive-Behind AI industry's call for independent reviews, a fight over what gets made public
Exclusive-Behind AI industry's call for independent reviews, a fight over what gets made public
Image for Europe's mass-market carmakers under 'enormous pressure', Volkswagen CEO says
Europe's mass-market carmakers under 'enormous pressure', Volkswagen CEO says
Image for Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres
Kremlin says the government is discussing Yandex's problems after Ukrainian strikes on its data centres
Image for Volkswagen, Stellantis show EV confidence, with lessons from China
Volkswagen, Stellantis show EV confidence, with lessons from China
Image for UK will not raise capital gains tax to same level as income tax, FT reports
UK will not raise capital gains tax to same level as income tax, FT reports
Image for Italian court rejects KKCG request to suspend Ferretti's annual meeting decision
Italian court rejects KKCG request to suspend Ferretti's annual meeting decision
View All Finance Posts