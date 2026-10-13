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Scaleway to open Nvidia-powered computing site in Copenhagen - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Scaleway to open Nvidia-powered computing site in Copenhagen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance cloud computing AI technology Europe infrastructure

Scaleway Expands with Nvidia-Powered AI Computing Site in Copenhagen

Scaleway's Strategic Expansion in Northern Europe

By Leo Marchandon

New AI Computing Site in Copenhagen

Oct 13 (Reuters) - French cloud provider Scaleway said on Tuesday it would open a new AI computing site in Copenhagen, running on chips from Nvidia.

Further Expansion with Supercomputer in Sweden

It is the company's second expansion announcement of the day, after it said it would build an AMD-powered supercomputer in Sweden. The moves will boost Scaleway's computing capacity in northern Europe, targeting European businesses that want their AI work hosted under EU law.

Strategic Importance for European Organizations

"Access to high-performance computing for AI is becoming a strategic priority for European organizations," Scaleway CEO Damien Lucas said in a statement.

Technology and Environmental Considerations

The machines will use the Nvidia HGX B300 system built around Nvidia's latest-generation AI chips. Scaleway said Copenhagen was chosen for its tech sector, low-carbon electricity and cool climate which cuts the energy needed for cooling.

Existing Presence in Denmark

Scaleway already serves Danish customers, including the City of Copenhagen and AI firm Corti, it said.

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Scaleway adds a new AI compute site in Copenhagen powered by Nvidia HGX B300 (Blackwell) chips, chosen for Denmark’s tech ecosystem, renewable energy and cool climate to lower cooling costs.
  • This follows an earlier same‑day announcement of an AMD‑powered AI supercomputer in Sweden, underscoring Scaleway’s aggressive expansion in Northern Europe to meet demand for EU‑compliant AI infrastructure.
  • Scaleway positions itself as a 100% European sovereign cloud provider, immune to non‑EU jurisdictions and selected under the EU’s Cloud III framework, reinforcing its role in Europe’s digital sovereignty strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new facility is Scaleway launching in Copenhagen?
Scaleway is opening an AI computing site in Copenhagen powered by Nvidia chips.
Why did Scaleway choose Copenhagen for its new AI computing site?
Copenhagen was chosen for its strong tech sector, low-carbon electricity, and climate favorable for cooling.
What technology will power the new Scaleway site?
The site will use the Nvidia HGX B300 system with Nvidia's latest-generation AI chips.
Which customers does Scaleway already serve in Denmark?
Scaleway already serves clients like the City of Copenhagen and AI firm Corti.
How does this expansion benefit European businesses?
It offers high-performance AI computing while ensuring data is hosted under EU law.

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