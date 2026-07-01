Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery...

European Tesla Registrations Show Signs of Recovery

July 1 (Reuters) - New registrations of Tesla vehicles rose across several European markets in June, extending a recent recovery in the U.S. electric vehicle maker's regional sales.

Regional Performance Highlights

Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, more than doubled in France and increased 39% in Denmark, and 56% in Sweden, according to year-on-year data released on Wednesday by French car body PFA, Denmark's bilstatistik.dk and Mobility Sweden.

Growth Drivers in Europe

Tesla is expected to report a 5% rise in second-quarter vehicle deliveries, with much of the growth likely driven by stronger demand in Europe, where higher fuel prices have encouraged consumers to switch to battery-electric vehicles.

Overall Battery-Electric Vehicle Market

Registrations of battery-electric vehicles in Europe rose 39.1% in May, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Notable Exceptions and Pending Data

Norway bucked the trend in June with a 43% fall in new Tesla registrations from a year earlier, data from compiler OFV showed.

Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are due to release June registration data later this week.

Challenges Facing Tesla in Europe

Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation, lost almost half of its European market share in 2025 due to a combination of growing competition, especially from Chinese brands, its lack of new models and a reaction to CEO Elon Musk's political stance.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)