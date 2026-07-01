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Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery continues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery continues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Tesla's June registrations rise in France, Sweden, Denmark as Europe recovery...

European Tesla Registrations Show Signs of Recovery

July 1 (Reuters) - New registrations of Tesla vehicles rose across several European markets in June, extending a recent recovery in the U.S. electric vehicle maker's regional sales.

Regional Performance Highlights

Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, more than doubled in France and increased 39% in Denmark, and 56% in Sweden, according to year-on-year data released on Wednesday by French car body PFA, Denmark's bilstatistik.dk and Mobility Sweden.

Growth Drivers in Europe

Tesla is expected to report a 5% rise in second-quarter vehicle deliveries, with much of the growth likely driven by stronger demand in Europe, where higher fuel prices have encouraged consumers to switch to battery-electric vehicles.

Overall Battery-Electric Vehicle Market

Registrations of battery-electric vehicles in Europe rose 39.1% in May, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Notable Exceptions and Pending Data

Norway bucked the trend in June with a 43% fall in new Tesla registrations from a year earlier, data from compiler OFV showed.

Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are due to release June registration data later this week.

Challenges Facing Tesla in Europe

Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker by market capitalisation, lost almost half of its European market share in 2025 due to a combination of growing competition, especially from Chinese brands, its lack of new models and a reaction to CEO Elon Musk's political stance.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla registrations more than doubled in France year‑on‑year in June
  • Strong growth also seen in Sweden (+56%) and Denmark (+39%)
  • Despite this rebound, Norway saw a sharp 43% decline in Tesla registrations in June

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Tesla's vehicle registrations perform in Europe in June?
Tesla registrations more than doubled in France and increased by 39% in Denmark and 56% in Sweden in June.
What factors contributed to Tesla's sales growth in Europe?
Higher fuel prices encouraged consumers to switch to battery-electric vehicles, boosting Tesla's demand.
Did all European countries see an increase in Tesla registrations?
No, Norway saw a 43% fall in new Tesla registrations in June compared to a year earlier.
Which other data points are pending for Tesla’s European performance?
Britain and Germany, Europe's two largest car markets, are due to release June registration data later this week.
What challenges has Tesla faced in the European market?
Tesla lost almost half of its European market share in 2025 due to competition from Chinese brands, lack of new models, and CEO Elon Musk's political stance.

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