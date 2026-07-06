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BP's Tyler interested in permanent chairman role, Sky News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP's Tyler interested in permanent chairman role, Sky News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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BP's Tyler interested in permanent chairman role, Sky News reports

BP Board Leadership Developments

Tyler's Interest in Permanent Role

July 6 (Reuters) - BP's interim chair Ian Tyler has indicated interest in taking on the chairman role on a permanent basis, Sky News reported on Monday. The oil major ousted Albert Manifold in May.

Background on Manifold's Departure

BP had removed Manifold from the position just under eight months after he took office, expressing serious concerns about his governance standards, oversight and conduct.

Ian Tyler's Experience and Board Membership

Professional Background

Tyler, a former chief of British construction group Balfour Beatty and current chair of Grafton Group, has been a member of BP's board since last year. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

BP Board's Response

"The board is undertaking a comprehensive search process", a BP spokesperson said and declined to comment any further on the report.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Yamini Kalia; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Interim chair Ian Tyler, a former Balfour Beatty CEO, has indicated he wants the permanent BP chair role following May’s sudden removal of Albert Manifold amid governance and conduct concerns (theguardian.com).
  • Manifold, appointed in October 2025, was removed less than eight months later amid serious governance issues, prompting BP to initiate a succession process led by Amanda Blanc (theguardian.com).
  • BP’s leadership turmoil continues amid investor pressure and strategic pivots; the board’s search for a permanent chair will be rigorous and reflect collective board and shareholder input (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is BP's current interim chair?
Ian Tyler is BP's current interim chair.
What position is Ian Tyler interested in at BP?
Ian Tyler has shown interest in taking on the BP chairman role permanently.
Who was ousted from BP's chairman position in May?
Albert Manifold was ousted from BP's chairman position in May.
Has the report about Ian Tyler's interest been verified by Reuters?
Reuters could not immediately verify the report regarding Ian Tyler's interest.

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