BP's Tyler interested in permanent chairman role, Sky News reports

BP Board Leadership Developments

Tyler's Interest in Permanent Role

July 6 (Reuters) - BP's interim chair Ian Tyler has indicated interest in taking on the chairman role on a permanent basis, Sky News reported on Monday. The oil major ousted Albert Manifold in May.

Background on Manifold's Departure

BP had removed Manifold from the position just under eight months after he took office, expressing serious concerns about his governance standards, oversight and conduct.

Ian Tyler's Experience and Board Membership

Professional Background

Tyler, a former chief of British construction group Balfour Beatty and current chair of Grafton Group, has been a member of BP's board since last year. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

BP Board's Response

"The board is undertaking a comprehensive search process", a BP spokesperson said and declined to comment any further on the report.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Yamini Kalia; Editing by Joyjeet Das)