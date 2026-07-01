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Iran insists on keeping control over Hormuz, senior Iranian sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran insists on keeping control over Hormuz, senior Iranian sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Iran Insists on Controlling and Charging Fees for the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Strategy and International Reactions

By Parisa Hafezi, Jonathan Saul and Angus McDowall

Iran's Determination to Control the Strait

DUBAI/LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz and ability to levy fees on ships entering or leaving the Gulf even if it has to do so by force, two senior Iranian sources said. 

Under this month's interim deal with the U.S. to end their three-month conflict, Iran agreed to let ships pass through the Strait for 60 days without charge. But it believes the wording of the agreement allows it to keep control of which ships may pass and which route they take through the narrow waterway. 

It is also determined to secure lasting formal acceptance of this control once the interim phase expires, and its negotiators will not move to other areas of dispute in ongoing peace talks with Washington until that has been agreed, the sources said. 

If the interim deal ends without being extended, Iran would start charging ships for passage in mid-August, though it has not yet laid out any list of what fees it will charge or how. Iran closed the Strait when the war began and Iranian officials have said authorities charged some vessels navigation or other fees to leave the Gulf. 

Implications for Global Shipping

IRAN WANTS PERPETUAL CONTROL OF HORMUZ

Any lasting Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, with formalities and fees for ships, would add costs, delays and risks to all shipping through a waterway that before the war transported a fifth of global energy supplies plus other critical goods.

Passage through the Strait was never previously subject to fees and Tehran's position runs directly counter to U.S. interpretations of the interim Memorandum of Understanding agreed on June 17, and to Washington's stance on what the ultimate post-war arrangements will be. 

U.S. and International Responses

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that there would be no tolls charged for passage through the Strait unless Washington decided to impose them itself. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a meeting with Gulf states that no country had the right to block shipping or impose fees or tolls for passage through an international waterway. 

Iran interprets the interim deal as meaning it can maintain control over all passage through the Strait, though without collecting fees during the interim phase of the deal, and that while it has to discuss arrangements with Gulf states, it is not obliged to reach an agreement with them, the sources said. 

Regional Negotiations and Military Incidents

Oman stretches along the southern coast of the Strait and Iran is planning talks with the sultanate to define transit paths through the waterway, Tehran said on Monday. 

However, Iran shot at four ships over the weekend that tried to traverse the Strait on the Omani side without first getting Iranian permission, triggering a brief but intense exchange of fire with the United States. 

Iran's Stance on Security and Fees

One of the senior officials said Iran would not let the situation return to the pre-war status quo. Instead, it believes new arrangements must govern Hormuz including Iran choosing how vessels enter and leave the Strait, holding the right to deny entry to any it suspects of threatening Iranian security, and charging fees for compulsory services it provides. 

Iran's Perception of Opportunity

IRAN BELIEVES IT HAS A HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY, SOURCE SAYS

Iran is ready to impose its demands on the Strait through force if there is no agreement by other countries to accept its terms, the official added, saying Tehran would not back down even if it led to renewed - and intensified - confrontation with the U.S. 

The second senior Iranian official said that having survived what Tehran had seen as its biggest potential threat - a war with the U.S. and Israel - Iran believed it had a "historic opportunity" to secure a long-term advantage.

Ship-owning countries would eventually accept Iranian management of the Strait because of the growing cost of the dispute, and Washington would accept it to ensure uninterrupted global energy supplies, the official added. 

Risks of Miscalculation

'NEITHER SIDE THINKS THEY HAVE LOST'

However, Iran may be overplaying its hand and miscalculating how far Washington would be willing to accept what would be seen as an enormous concession, said Ali Ansari, professor of modern history at St Andrews University. 

"The prospect of this conflict reigniting is much higher than people think because neither side thinks they've lost," he said. 

Legal and Geopolitical Context

Neither Iran nor the U.S. is a signatory of the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea that designates Hormuz as an international strait, although Oman, which stretches along its southern coast, is. 

While the waterway is split between the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, its status as an international strait under the convention requires free passage. 

The convention is widely regarded, including by the U.S., as customary international law.

Maritime Law and the Strait's Geography

It is also the agreement under which Iran could claim its territorial waters extend 12 miles rather than the mere 3 miles off its shore under other maritime conventions, said Chris O'Flaherty, a former British navy captain and specialist in naval warfare and law. The Strait of Hormuz is just over 20 miles wide at its narrowest point. 

"This is an intensely political matter in which most people think international law is settled. However, Iran has decided to challenge that," O'Flaherty said. 

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Jonathan Saul; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran has already established checkpoints, vetting procedures and fees (up to millions per vessel) via the IRGC and a newly formed authority (iranintl.com).
  • Under international law (UNCLOS), transit passage must remain free, allowing only charges for specific services—not tolls; Iran frames its fees as service charges to skirt this rule (legalclarity.org).
  • The EU, US and Gulf states strongly oppose Iran’s claims, warning of legal breaches and rejecting any attempt to impose tolls on the international waterway (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Iran want regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran seeks international recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, including the authority to levy fees on ships entering or leaving the Gulf.
Will Iran charge fees for ships passing through Hormuz?
Yes, if the interim deal is not extended, Iran plans to start charging ships for passage through the Strait of Hormuz after mid-August.
What are the implications for global trade?
Iranian control and potential fees could increase costs, delays, and risks for global shipping, especially energy supplies that transit through the Strait.
How does Iran plan to enforce its control?
Iran is prepared to use force to maintain control over shipping routes and has recently fired at vessels attempting passage without its permission.
What is the position of the United States on this issue?
The U.S. opposes Iran’s plans, insisting that no country has the right to block shipping or impose fees for passage through international waterways.

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