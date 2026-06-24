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EU court says private jet manufacturing can be labelled green investment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU court says private jet manufacturing can be labelled green investment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sustainable Finance Regulation

EU Court Overturns Exclusion of Private Jet Manufacturing from Green Investment List

EU Court Ruling on Sustainable Finance Taxonomy

June 24 (Reuters) - The manufacture of private jets cannot be excluded from a list of activities deemed to be environmentally sustainable, the European Union's second-highest court said on Wednesday, annulling a decision by the European Commission.

Background: Sustainable Finance Taxonomy

• The contested list, the sustainable finance taxonomy, is intended to provide investors with an overview of green investments.

Commission's 2023 Decision

• The Commission in 2023 excluded aircraft for private or commercial business aviation from the list, based on CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre compared with other modes of transport.

Legal Challenge by Dassault Aviation

• That decision was contested by French planemaker Dassault Aviation, which called it unlawful.

Court's Reasoning and Findings

Assessment of Alternative Transport Modes

• The EU's General Court said that other modes of transport could not necessarily be seen as low-carbon alternatives because private jets have specific characteristics in terms of flexibility, speed and connectivity.

CO2 Footprint Considerations

• It also said that the CO2 footprint related to the operation of aircraft, not the manufacturing of them.

Potential for Sustainable Fuel

• The court noted that the Commission had failed to take into account that private jets could be flown on sustainable fuel.

Next Steps

• The Commission can appeal the ruling within two months.

(Reporting by Bart MeijerEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The General Court annulled the European Commission’s 2023 decision excluding private and business aviation manufacturing from the EU Taxonomy for sustainable investments, clarifying that manufacturing and operation emissions differ and that the possibility of sustainable aviation fuel should be recognised (ebaa.org).
  • Dassault Aviation’s legal challenge, supported by the European Business Aviation Association, emphasised that excluding business aviation arbitrarily limits access to green finance for a sector actively pursuing decarbonisation through efficiency and sustainable fuels (ebaa.org).
  • The EU Taxonomy framework continues to evolve, with aviation-related activities—including aircraft manufacturing—subject to technical screening criteria focusing on emissions, 'do no significant harm' principles, and readiness for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuels (easa.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU court decide about private jet manufacturing?
The EU court ruled that private jet manufacturing can be included in the list of environmentally sustainable investments.
Why did the European Commission exclude private jets from the sustainable finance taxonomy?
The Commission excluded private jets due to higher CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre compared with other transport modes.
Who challenged the EU Commission's decision on private jets?
French planemaker Dassault Aviation contested the Commission's exclusion, calling it unlawful.
What reasons did the EU court give for overturning the exclusion?
The court found other transport modes aren't always low-carbon alternatives and noted that sustainable fuel use wasn't considered.
Can the European Commission appeal the court’s decision?
Yes, the Commission can appeal the ruling within two months.

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