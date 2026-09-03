Volkswagen Sets Ambitious 9% Operating Margin Goal by 2030 in New Plan
Volkswagen's Turnaround Strategy and Financial Targets
Overview of the New Operating Margin Goal
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen targets an operating margin of 9% by 2030, up from 3.8% in the first six months of 2026, it said on Thursday, part of a sweeping turnaround plan that was approved by the group's supervisory board late on Thursday.
Supervisory Board Approval
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Porter)