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Volkswagen targets 9% operating margin by 2030 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen targets 9% operating margin by 2030

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Volkswagen Sets Ambitious 9% Operating Margin Goal by 2030 in New Plan

Volkswagen's Turnaround Strategy and Financial Targets

Overview of the New Operating Margin Goal

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen targets an operating margin of 9% by 2030, up from 3.8% in the first six months of 2026, it said on Thursday, part of a sweeping turnaround plan that was approved by the group's supervisory board late on Thursday.

Supervisory Board Approval

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • VW’s current operating margin is 3.8 % in H1 2026 (down from forecasted 4–5.5 %) despite €158 bn revenue and €5.9 bn operating profit (volkswagen-group.com).
  • The 2030 margin target of 8–10 % reflects the cost of capital and is benchmarked against prior peaks (around 8 % in 2021) and strong divisional performance (e.g., Škoda at 8.5 %) (volkswagen-group.com).
  • Achieving this will require radical structural changes: cutting model variants, reducing capacity and overhead, streamlining costs and boosting efficiency across the Group (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What operating margin is Volkswagen targeting by 2030?
Volkswagen is targeting an operating margin of 9% by 2030.
What was Volkswagen’s operating margin in the first half of 2026?
Volkswagen's operating margin was 3.8% in the first six months of 2026.
What is the purpose of Volkswagen's new plan?
The plan aims to improve Volkswagen's operating margin as part of a broader turnaround strategy.
Who approved Volkswagen's new turnaround plan?
Volkswagen's supervisory board approved the turnaround plan.

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