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Four injured in Russia-held Sevastopol in drone attack, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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headlines Ukraine Russia security Conflict

Sevastopol Drone Strike: Four Injured in Russian-Held Crimean City

Details of the Sevastopol Drone Attack

Incident Overview

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Four people were injured after drones hit a five-storey apartment building in Sevastopol in the Russian-held Crimean peninsula, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor, said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

Additional Damage and Response

Other Affected Areas

Drones and their debris have also hit a hotel, a kindergarten and over a dozen cars, he said, adding that the grass near some oil product depots caught fire, not the depots themselves, and the flames were extinguished.

Background Context

Crimea’s Annexation and Ongoing Conflict

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack underscores the evolving intensity of Ukraine’s drone campaign targeting Russia‑occupied Crimea, aiming to disrupt civilian life and logistics — consistent with earlier strikes that disrupted power, fuel and transportation during summer 2026 (washingtonpost.com).
  • Sevastopol, home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has become a persistent front: June attacks toppled power substations and triggered emergency declarations across Crimea (abc.net.au).
  • These continued incursions reflect Kyiv’s broader strategy to isolate Crimea from mainland Russia by targeting infrastructure, fuelling shortages, outages and administrative disruptions (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the Sevastopol drone attack?
Four people were injured when drones hit a five-storey apartment building in Sevastopol.
What other damage was caused by the drone attack in Sevastopol?
A hotel, a kindergarten, and over a dozen cars were also damaged by drones or their debris.
Did the drone attack cause any fires in Sevastopol?
Grass near some oil product depots caught fire, but the depots themselves were not affected and the flames were extinguished.
Who reported the incident in Sevastopol?
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, reported the incident via the Telegram app.

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