Sevastopol Drone Strike: Four Injured in Russian-Held Crimean City

Details of the Sevastopol Drone Attack

Incident Overview

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Four people were injured after drones hit a five-storey apartment building in Sevastopol in the Russian-held Crimean peninsula, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor, said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

Additional Damage and Response

Other Affected Areas

Drones and their debris have also hit a hotel, a kindergarten and over a dozen cars, he said, adding that the grass near some oil product depots caught fire, not the depots themselves, and the flames were extinguished.

Background Context

Crimea’s Annexation and Ongoing Conflict

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)