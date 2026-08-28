Sevastopol Drone Strike: Four Injured in Russian-Held Crimean City
Details of the Sevastopol Drone Attack
Incident Overview
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Four people were injured after drones hit a five-storey apartment building in Sevastopol in the Russian-held Crimean peninsula, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor, said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.
Additional Damage and Response
Other Affected Areas
Drones and their debris have also hit a hotel, a kindergarten and over a dozen cars, he said, adding that the grass near some oil product depots caught fire, not the depots themselves, and the flames were extinguished.
Background Context
Crimea’s Annexation and Ongoing Conflict
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)