UN Confirms Death of Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic, Convicted of Genocide
Death of Ratko Mladic Confirmed by United Nations
Background on Ratko Mladic
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who was was serving a life sentence for his role in the 1992-95 war in Bosnia has died, a United Nations official said on Thursday, confirming a report in Serbian media.
Health and Imprisonment
The octogenarian former general, nicknamed the Butcher of Bosnia, had been in ill health in the last few years and was hospitalised repeatedly. He had been in the U.N detention centre since his arrest in 2011.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Hugh Lawson)