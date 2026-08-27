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Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted for genocide, has died, UN official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted for genocide, has died, UN official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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headlines International War Crimes Bosnia

UN Confirms Death of Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic, Convicted of Genocide

Death of Ratko Mladic Confirmed by United Nations

Background on Ratko Mladic

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who was was serving a life sentence for his role in the 1992-95 war in Bosnia has died, a United Nations official said on Thursday, confirming a report in Serbian media.

Health and Imprisonment

The octogenarian former general, nicknamed the Butcher of Bosnia, had been in ill health in the last few years and was hospitalised repeatedly. He had been in the U.N detention centre since his arrest in 2011. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Ratko Mladić, nicknamed the “Butcher of Bosnia,” was convicted in 2017 by the ICTY of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, including the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the Sarajevo siege (reuters.screenocean.com).
  • His defence’s request for early release on health grounds was rejected by the UN Residual Mechanism just days before his death due to insufficient justification (bgnes.com).
  • Mladić had been receiving palliative care in the UN detention facility, with repeated hospitalizations and acknowledged cognitive decline in recent years (srna.rs).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ratko Mladic?
Ratko Mladic was a Bosnian Serb general convicted for genocide during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia.
How did Ratko Mladic die?
Ratko Mladic died after being in ill health and hospitalized repeatedly while serving a life sentence in a UN detention centre.
Where was Ratko Mladic detained?
He was held in a United Nations detention centre after his arrest in 2011.
What was Ratko Mladic's role in the Bosnia war?
Mladic was a general who played a leading role in the 1992-95 Bosnian war and was convicted for genocide and war crimes.
Who confirmed Ratko Mladic's death?
A United Nations official confirmed Ratko Mladic's death, as reported in Serbian media.

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