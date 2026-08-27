GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sneaker brand On's promotional products showcasing athletic footwear - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of On Holding's athletic footwear promotions, highlighting their new Cloudsurfer Max and Cloudboom Max models. This visual reflects On's strategy to enhance sales and capture market share in the competitive sneaker industry.
Headlines

Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Economy e-commerce Russia logistics

Ozon Temporarily Shuts Ufa Logistics Hub After Drone Attack, Minor Damage Reported

Drone Attack Disrupts Russian E-Commerce Logistics

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - An overnight drone attack caused minor damage and temporarily closed a logistics complex run by Russian online retailer Ozon in the city of Ufa, the company said on Thursday.

Ukrainian Campaign Targets Russian Economy

Ukraine has hit several Ozon facilities since Saturday, as it presses ahead with its campaign to hurt Russia's ailing economy by targeting e-commerce giants that are key employers in a fast-growing sector.

Extent of Damage and Response

No fire broke out at the Ufa complex in Bashkortostan region, but it sustained minor damage, the company said in a statement. "It is temporarily closed while the area undergoes a thorough inspection."

Other Affected Facilities

Another Ozon facility in the southwestern city of Orenburg was evacuated due to a missile alert, but has since resumed operations, the company said.

Broader Impact on Russian Online Retailers

Over the last month, Ukraine has attacked over 20 warehouses owned by Ozon and Wildberries, Russia's two top online retailers.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone campaign now extending in earnest to Ozon, Russia’s No.2 e‑commerce retailer, following earlier Wildberries strikes—highlighting escalation in targeting supply‑chain infrastructure for economic disruption (apnews.com).
  • Although the Ufa hub sustained only minor damage and no fire, the Urenburg centre was briefly evacuated but has since reopened, underscoring resilience amid increasing security risks to logistics operations (apnews.com).
  • These strikes come amid a broader campaign by Ukraine that has hit over 20 warehouses of Ozon and Wildberries in recent weeks, revealing strategic pressure on Russia’s ‘platform economy’ which contributes a significant share of GDP and employment (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Ozon's Ufa logistics hub?
An overnight drone attack caused minor damage and led to the temporary closure of Ozon's Ufa logistics hub.
Was there a fire at the Ozon hub in Ufa after the drone attack?
No, there was no fire at the Ufa complex, only minor damage was reported.
Why is Ozon a target in Ukraine's campaign?
Ozon is a key employer in Russia's fast-growing e-commerce sector, making it a strategic target for Ukraine's campaign to impact Russia's economy.
What other Ozon facilities were affected recently?
Another Ozon facility in Orenburg was evacuated due to a missile alert, and Ukraine has attacked over 20 Ozon and Wildberries warehouses over the past month.
Is the Ozon Ufa logistics hub open after the attack?
The hub is temporarily closed while the area undergoes inspection.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at $26.5 billion, sources say

Shein's Hong Kong IPO pricing values company at $26.5 billion, sources say

Image for Meta settlement opens new front in global fight over social media harm

Meta settlement opens new front in global fight over social media harm

Image for Eni shares fall for fifth day amid Italy windfall tax debate

Eni shares fall for fifth day amid Italy windfall tax debate

Image for Lidl owner to invest up to $6.5 billion by 2033 in data centre in northern Germany

Lidl owner to invest up to $6.5 billion by 2033 in data centre in northern Germany

Image for Factbox-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?

Factbox-Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?

Image for Isar Aerospace secures 200 million euros from European Space Agency

Isar Aerospace secures 200 million euros from European Space Agency

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Suspects planned arson attack on drone maker Skyeton, Slovak prosecution says
Suspects planned arson attack on drone maker Skyeton, Slovak prosecution says
Image for Teacher of Oscar-winning Russian filmmaker behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' calls him a traitor
Teacher of Oscar-winning Russian filmmaker behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' calls him a traitor
Image for Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' health condition, royal court says
Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' health condition, royal court says
Image for Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports
Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports
Image for Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September
Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September
Image for Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Image for Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow
Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow
Image for Russia expels Romanian diplomat
Russia expels Romanian diplomat
Image for Demolition of modernist arts complex in Tbilisi sparks outcry
Demolition of modernist arts complex in Tbilisi sparks outcry
Image for Exclusive-Pentagon's NATO review preparing troop options for Hegseth by November 6
Exclusive-Pentagon's NATO review preparing troop options for Hegseth by November 6
Image for Qatar PM to visit Tehran to pursue mediation efforts
Qatar PM to visit Tehran to pursue mediation efforts
Image for Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports
Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports
View All Headlines Posts