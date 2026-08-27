Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub

Ozon Temporarily Shuts Ufa Logistics Hub After Drone Attack, Minor Damage Reported

Drone Attack Disrupts Russian E-Commerce Logistics

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - An overnight drone attack caused minor damage and temporarily closed a logistics complex run by Russian online retailer Ozon in the city of Ufa, the company said on Thursday.

Ukrainian Campaign Targets Russian Economy

Ukraine has hit several Ozon facilities since Saturday, as it presses ahead with its campaign to hurt Russia's ailing economy by targeting e-commerce giants that are key employers in a fast-growing sector.

Extent of Damage and Response

No fire broke out at the Ufa complex in Bashkortostan region, but it sustained minor damage, the company said in a statement. "It is temporarily closed while the area undergoes a thorough inspection."

Other Affected Facilities

Another Ozon facility in the southwestern city of Orenburg was evacuated due to a missile alert, but has since resumed operations, the company said.

Broader Impact on Russian Online Retailers

Over the last month, Ukraine has attacked over 20 warehouses owned by Ozon and Wildberries, Russia's two top online retailers.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Louise Heavens)