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Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, top security official Rezaei says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran sets conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, top security official Rezaei says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Iran Sets Terms for Reopening Strategic Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei States

Iran's Conditions and Negotiations for Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Tehran Prepares List of Conditions

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Iran is preparing a list of conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz after mediators asked Tehran to set them out, said Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, adding that ending the regional war was among them.

Shipping Corridor Agreement with Oman

Details of the Proposed Route

Rezaei said Iran had agreed with Oman on a shipping corridor through the strait, with parts of the route in Omani waters and parts in Iranian waters. Ships would use a designated central channel if the U.S. met Iran's conditions, he said through an interpreter in an Al Manar TV interview.

Ongoing Negotiations

On Wednesday, a senior source said Iran and Oman were still working on details of an agreement on the waterway after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the two countries had agreed on how to share control of the strait and its revenues.

Iran's Demands for Reopening the Strait

Blockade, Compensation, and Sanctions

A Guards spokesperson said Iran would not allow the strait to reopen unless Washington lifted what Tehran describes as a blockade of Iranian ports while also paying compensation and removing sanctions.

Impact on Global Shipping and Ceasefire Efforts

Disruption of Oil and Gas Shipments

Before the war began in February, the strait carried roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Shipping through the waterway has largely stopped since then. Ceasefire agreements announced by Washington and Tehran in April and June were intended to restore maritime traffic, but did not hold.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray; Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran demands sweeping US concessions—from ending hostilities and sanctions to releasing frozen assets and paying compensation—as preconditions to reopening the strategic waterway. (gulfnews.com)
  • A temporary shipping corridor has been agreed between Iran and Oman, with entry and exit channels partially in each country’s territorial waters, but full reopening hinges on fulfilling Iran’s conditions. (aljazeera.com)
  • Before the war in February 2026, the Strait carried about one‑fifth of global oil and LNG shipments—roughly 20 million barrels per day—making its closure a major shock to global energy markets. (eia.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What conditions has Iran set for reopening the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran demands ending the regional war, lifting of US sanctions, compensation, and removal of blockades on Iranian ports for reopening the strait.
What is the current status of the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane?
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely stopped since the outbreak of war, impacting global oil and gas shipments.
Who is negotiating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz with Iran?
Oman is acting as a mediator and has reached a shipping corridor agreement with Iran, with both countries negotiating route details.
How significant is the Strait of Hormuz to global energy supplies?
Before the conflict, the strait carried about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

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