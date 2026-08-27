Bosnian Serb Gen. Ratko Mladic, Convicted of Genocide, Dies in The Hague Detention
Death of Ratko Mladic in UN Detention Centre
Background on Ratko Mladic
Role in the Bosnian War
Genocide Conviction and Life Sentence
BELGRADE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who was serving a life sentence for genocide in the bloody 1992-95 war in Bosnia, has died in the United Nations detention centre in The Hague, Belgrade's Informer TV reported on Thursday.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Bart Meijer)