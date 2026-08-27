GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide, has died, Serbian TV reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide, has died, Serbian TV reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines World News International Crime War Crimes

Bosnian Serb Gen. Ratko Mladic, Convicted of Genocide, Dies in The Hague Detention

Death of Ratko Mladic in UN Detention Centre

Background on Ratko Mladic

Role in the Bosnian War

Genocide Conviction and Life Sentence

BELGRADE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, who was serving a life sentence for genocide in the bloody 1992-95 war in Bosnia, has died in the United Nations detention centre in The Hague, Belgrade's Informer TV reported on Thursday.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Bart Meijer)

Key Takeaways

  • Ratko Mladić, serving life sentence for genocide since 2017, passed away in custody in The Hague’s UN detention centre on August 27, 2026.
  • His health had been critically poor with multiple strokes, kidney and heart issues, and requests for early release on humanitarian grounds were rejected as recently as August 26, 2026. (vidik.live)
  • Mladić was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, most notably for the 1995 Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ratko Mladic?
Ratko Mladic was a Bosnian Serb general convicted of genocide committed during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia.
Where did Ratko Mladic die?
Ratko Mladic died in the United Nations detention centre located in The Hague, Netherlands.
What was Ratko Mladic convicted for?
He was serving a life sentence for genocide related to his actions during the Bosnia war.
Who reported Ratko Mladic's death?
Belgrade's Informer TV reported the death of Ratko Mladic.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide, dies

Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide, dies

Image for Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' condition, family at his bedside

Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' condition, family at his bedside

Image for Suspects planned arson attack on drone maker Skyeton, Slovak prosecution says

Suspects planned arson attack on drone maker Skyeton, Slovak prosecution says

Image for Teacher of Oscar-winning Russian filmmaker behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' calls him a traitor

Teacher of Oscar-winning Russian filmmaker behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' calls him a traitor

Image for Tate brothers to press for release from US jail during extradition fight

Tate brothers to press for release from US jail during extradition fight

Image for Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports

Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Qatar PM visits Tehran to pursue mediation efforts
Qatar PM visits Tehran to pursue mediation efforts
Image for Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub
Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub
Image for Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September
Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September
Image for Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Image for Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow
Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow
Image for Russia expels Romanian diplomat
Russia expels Romanian diplomat
Image for Demolition of modernist arts complex in Tbilisi sparks outcry
Demolition of modernist arts complex in Tbilisi sparks outcry
Image for Exclusive-Pentagon's NATO review preparing troop options for Hegseth by November 6
Exclusive-Pentagon's NATO review preparing troop options for Hegseth by November 6
Image for Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports
Israel considers expelling British officials from post-war Gaza headquarters, FT reports
Image for Hundreds missing after flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 157 bodies recovered
Hundreds missing after flood hits Nepal-Tibet border, 157 bodies recovered
Image for London police hail their expanded e-bike fleet as 'game changer' against phone theft
London police hail their expanded e-bike fleet as 'game changer' against phone theft
Image for French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows
French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows
View All Headlines Posts