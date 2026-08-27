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Suspects planned arson attack on drone maker Skyeton, Slovak prosecution says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Suspects Planned Arson Attack on Skyeton's Slovak Drone Facility, Officials Confirm

Details Emerge on Planned Attack and Investigation

By Jan Lopatka

Arson Plot Targeted Skyeton's Facility

Aug 27 (Reuters) - An arson attack planned by three suspects in eastern Slovakia targeted the drone maker Skyeton, the Slovak prosecution said on Thursday.

The company produces intelligence gathering and targeting drones and has a facility in eastern Slovakia, according to its website.  

"The attack was supposed to aim at the Skyeton company's factory," a spokesman for the regional prosecution office in the eastern city of Presov said in an email, confirming an earlier report by Slovak news website dennikn.sk.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Suspects and Arrests

International Involvement

A German prosecutor told Reuters that a 26-year-old Latvian had been detained in Hamburg in relation to the case and extradition proceedings were under way. 

Other Suspects in Slovakia

Two other suspects, detained in Slovakia, were a Latvian and a Ukrainian, the Slovak prosecution said a day earlier.

Evidence and Motives

Police Findings

Slovak police said that during a raid they had found an incendiary mixture and a plan for an attack on the drone facility. They added that the suspects acted on commission, but did not name any party suspected of ordering the attack. 

Possible Russian Connection

Dennikn.sk quoted Skyeton as saying that it had a sister operation in Ukraine and pointed to Russia being behind the attack.

"The recent attack on our facility in Slovakia is another proof that Ukrainian defence industry producers became a real thorn in Russians' side and that we are on the right path," the news website quoted the company as saying.

The Russian embassy in Bratislava did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Skyeton's Operations and Export Licenses

Production for Western and Ukrainian Markets

Skyeton said that production at the Slovak site was for Western markets while its facility in Ukraine produced for the Ukrainian army, dennikn.sk reported. 

Export Restrictions

The Slovak site had no licences to export to the east, dennikn.sk quoted Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kalinak as saying.

Legal Proceedings

Custody Decision

The court in Presov ruled on Thursday that the two suspects detained in Slovakia will be held in custody pending investigation, Slovak television TA3 reported.   

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Additional reporting by Friederike Heine in Berlin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Three suspects—two in Slovakia and one detained in Germany—were arrested in connection with the plot, with Slovakia seeking extradition for the German-held individual. (marketscreener.com)
  • Skyeton, a Ukrainian-UAS manufacturer operating a facility in Haniska near Prešov, opened production in Slovakia in 2024 to serve Western markets and circumvent export restrictions from Ukraine. (skyeton.com)
  • Authorities seized an incendiary mixture, tools, and handwritten plans during raids; while Skyeton hinted at possible Russian involvement, no formal accusation has been made regarding who commissioned the attack. (kyivindependent.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was targeted in the planned arson attack in Slovakia?
The planned arson attack targeted the Skyeton drone manufacturing company in eastern Slovakia.
How many suspects were involved in the Skyeton arson plot?
Three suspects were involved: two detained in Slovakia and one in Germany.
What is Skyeton known for producing?
Skyeton produces intelligence gathering and targeting drones with facilities in Slovakia and Ukraine.
What evidence did Slovak police find in relation to the attack?
Police found an incendiary mixture and a plan for an attack on the Skyeton drone facility.
Is there any indication of who might have commissioned the attack?
Slovak police said the suspects acted on commission but did not name any party suspected of ordering the attack. Skyeton pointed to Russia as being behind the attack.

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