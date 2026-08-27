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Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Trump Assures NATO Safety, Dismisses Reports on Ratcliffe’s Russia Visit

Trump Addresses Concerns Over Russian Actions and NATO Security

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attack a NATO country, and he played down media reports that CIA Director John Ratcliffe warned Russian officials against such an attack earlier in the week.

Trump’s Statement on NATO Security

"He's not going to attack a NATO territory," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Clarification on Ratcliffe’s Visit to Russia

Trump’s Comments to Axios

Earlier in the day, Trump told Axios in a phone interview that there would be no such attack, and that Ratcliffe had not been dispatched to Moscow to deliver any particular message.

Relationship Between Ratcliffe and Russian Counterpart

"Ratcliffe sees his Russian counterpart once every six months or once every year. They have a very good relationship. There was no message and there was nothing unusual," Trump told the news outlet.

Background on Russian Activities in Europe

Intelligence Monitoring of Russian Actions

European and U.S. intelligence officials have long monitored Russian sabotage and gray zone attacks in Europe that fall below the threshold of full-on war and are generally aimed at weakening NATO's unity and its member states' willingness to support Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Bo Erickson; editing by Michelle Nichols )

Key Takeaways

  • Trump assured that Putin will not attack NATO territory and cast doubt on the purpose of Ratcliffe’s Moscow trip. (theatlantic.com)
  • Multiple intelligence reports and media sources suggest Ratcliffe’s visit was likely intended as a strong warning to Moscow amid concerns of limited Russian attacks or hybrid actions against NATO. (cbsnews.com)
  • Europe has experienced a surge in sabotage, cyberattacks, drone incursions and other “gray zone” operations attributed to Russia, raising alarms about alliance unity and deterrence credibility. (cfr.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Trump say Russia would attack NATO countries?
No, President Trump stated that Russian President Putin would not attack NATO territory.
Was CIA Director Ratcliffe sent to Moscow with a special message?
Trump denied that Ratcliffe was dispatched to deliver any particular message to Russian officials.
How often does Ratcliffe meet with his Russian counterpart?
According to Trump, Ratcliffe meets his Russian counterpart once every six months or once every year.
Are Russian activities in Europe monitored by intelligence agencies?
Yes, European and U.S. intelligence officials have long monitored Russian sabotage and gray zone attacks in Europe.
What was the main point of Trump's statement on NATO?
Trump reassured that there would be no attack on NATO by Russia and characterized recent media reports as exaggerated.

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