Two Killed, Others Injured in School Shooting Near Berlin; Suspect Detained

Details of the School Shooting Incident

Victims and Suspect Information

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Two people were killed at a school in the town of Gosen-Neu Zittau near Berlin and a suspect has been detained, local newspaper Maerkische Allgemeine reported on Thursday.

Victim Identities

The paper said in its online edition that one of the victims is an 18-year-old woman who attended the school and that the suspected perpetrator is believed to be her 19-year-old former boyfriend. A 30-year-old man was killed while trying to stop the attack, the report said.

Additional Injuries

Separately, Berliner Zeitung reported that a further two people were injured.

Police Response

Suspect Detainment and Crime Scene

Local police said in a statement on X that one suspect had been detained and that officers were securing a crime scene.

Police Communication

Police could not immediately be reached for comment by phone and did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Friederike Heine)