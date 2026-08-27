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Headlines

Two killed at school near Berlin, local newspaper says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Two Killed, Others Injured in School Shooting Near Berlin; Suspect Detained

Details of the School Shooting Incident

Victims and Suspect Information

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Two people were killed at a school in the town of Gosen-Neu Zittau near Berlin and a suspect has been detained, local newspaper Maerkische Allgemeine reported on Thursday.

Victim Identities

The paper said in its online edition that one of the victims is an 18-year-old woman who attended the school and that the suspected perpetrator is believed to be her 19-year-old former boyfriend. A 30-year-old man was killed while trying to stop the attack, the report said.

Additional Injuries

Separately, Berliner Zeitung reported that a further two people were injured.

Police Response

Suspect Detainment and Crime Scene

Local police said in a statement on X that one suspect had been detained and that officers were securing a crime scene.

Police Communication

Police could not immediately be reached for comment by phone and did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Victims include an 18‑year‑old female student and a 30‑year‑old man who attempted to stop the attack.
  • Suspect is believed to be the student’s 19‑year‑old ex‑boyfriend and has been detained by police.
  • Additional reporting indicates two more people sustained injuries in the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the school incident take place?
The incident occurred at a school in Gosen-Neu Zittau, near Berlin, Germany.
How many were killed in the school attack?
Two people were killed in the attack.
Who are the known victims of the incident?
The victims include an 18-year-old female student and a 30-year-old man who tried to intervene.
Was the suspect apprehended?
Yes, police confirmed that a suspect has been detained.
Were there any injuries reported?
Yes, in addition to the fatalities, two people were reported injured.

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