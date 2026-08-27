GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Reactions to death of Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Reactions to death of Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
World News Politics Human Rights

International Responses and Commentary on Ratko Mladic’s Death and His Legacy

Global Reactions to Ratko Mladic’s Death

BELGRADE/AMSTERDAM, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide for orchestrating the 1995 massacre of at least 8,000 Muslims in a U.N.-designated "safe area" of Bosnia, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two, has died, his lawyer said on Thursday.

Here are some of the reactions to his death:

Perspectives from Victims and Memorial Representatives

Emir Suljagic, Head of the Srebrenica Memorial

EMIR SULJAGIC, HEAD OF THE SREBRENICA MEMORIAL:

"Ratko Mladic is dead and there is not much to say. Nor does that fact change much. It doesn't bring back the dead. It doesn't clear mass graves. It does not change judgments. It does not turn the criminal into a historical figure.

"Now the hardest part of the job remains: not to let the truth, responsibility and memory die with him. Mladic's death is another moment in which we must decide what we will remember and more importantly, what we will not allow to be erased."

Kada Hotic, Survivor and Victim’s Family Member

KADA HOTIC, 82, WHOSE 29-YEAR-OLD SON AND 56-YEAR-OLD HUSBAND WERE KILLED BY SERB FORCES IN 1995: 

"I am grateful to the Tribunal because it sentenced Mladic to life and has not released him. Justice was served on the day he was sentenced to life. He died in disgrace, because he killed so many people."

Serbian Political and Nationalist Reactions

Bosnian Serb Separatist Leader Milorad Dodik

BOSNIAN SERB SEPARATIST LEADER MILORAD DODIK: 

"It is a murder. He was respected by Serbian people. As a commander he stood to defend Serbs." 

Serbian Ultra-Nationalist Politician Vojislav Seselj

SERBIAN ULTRA-NATIONALIST POLITICIAN VOJISLAV SESELJ:

"Mladic fought against those villains for a long time; they expected his death two or three years ago, but he did not give up ... They killed him."

Reporting and Attribution

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, writing by Bart Meijer)

Key Takeaways

  • Survivors and memorial leaders stress that his death cannot undo atrocities and urge preservation of truth and memory even after his passing (Emir Suljagić).
  • Many Bosniaks and victim families see his death as justice upheld and a reaffirmation of the life sentence; nationalist figures, however, frame it as martyrdom or ‘a murder’ (Milorad Dodik, Vojislav Šešelj).
  • On social media, reactions are sharply polarized—some celebrate his death openly, while others condemn it or express somber reflections on enduring legacy of genocide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ratko Mladic?
Ratko Mladic was a former Serb general convicted for orchestrating the 1995 Bosnia genocide, Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.
What was Ratko Mladic convicted for?
He was convicted of genocide for the Srebrenica massacre, where at least 8,000 Muslims were killed in 1995.
How did victims' families react to Mladic's death?
Victims' families emphasized that his death does not bring back the dead or change the judgments but stressed the importance of preserving truth and memory.
What did Bosnian Serb leaders say about Mladic's death?
Some Bosnian Serb leaders called his death a murder and described him as a respected commander who defended Serbs.
Did Mladic's conviction bring justice according to survivors?
Some survivors stated that justice was served when Mladic was sentenced to life and that his death occurred in disgrace due to his crimes.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide, dies

Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide, dies

Image for Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide, has died, Serbian TV reports

Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide, has died, Serbian TV reports

Image for Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow

Russia's foreign spy chief confirms he held talks with CIA director in Moscow

Image for Russia expels Romanian diplomat

Russia expels Romanian diplomat

Image for Burnham's summer reprieve gives way to a reckoning over his spending plans

Burnham's summer reprieve gives way to a reckoning over his spending plans

Image for French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows

French far-left leader Melenchon close to presidential runoff, poll shows

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' condition, hundreds gather at palace
Norway's King Harald in 'very serious' condition, hundreds gather at palace
Image for Qatar PM pursues mediation in Tehran as US ramps up 'economic war'
Qatar PM pursues mediation in Tehran as US ramps up 'economic war'
Image for Two killed at school near Berlin, local newspaper says
Two killed at school near Berlin, local newspaper says
Image for Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Image for Suspects planned arson attack on drone maker Skyeton, Slovak prosecution says
Suspects planned arson attack on drone maker Skyeton, Slovak prosecution says
Image for Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Kyiv's use of British missiles
Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Kyiv's use of British missiles
Image for Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub
Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub
Image for Teacher of Oscar-winning Russian filmmaker behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' calls him a traitor
Teacher of Oscar-winning Russian filmmaker behind 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' calls him a traitor
Image for Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports
Russian serviceman killed in explosion in St. Petersburg, media reports
Image for Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September
Zelenskiy's top aide says Ukraine-Russia talks may be possible in September
Image for Demolition of modernist arts complex in Tbilisi sparks outcry
Demolition of modernist arts complex in Tbilisi sparks outcry
Image for Exclusive-Pentagon's NATO review preparing troop options for Hegseth by November 6
Exclusive-Pentagon's NATO review preparing troop options for Hegseth by November 6
View All Headlines Posts